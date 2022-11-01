Read full article on original website
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
Georgia college student among 153 killed in South Korea crowd crush, officials say
A campus community is mourning a Georgia college student killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea. Steven Blesi, an international business major at Kennesaw State University, was among the more than 150 people who died in the weekend incident, university officials confirmed Sunday, Oct. 30. He was 20 years old.
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24 After Crowd Tragedy in Seoul, South Korea
K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the horrific crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city.
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
A Halloween Stampede Killed More Than 140 In Seoul & Many More Were Hurt
More than 140 people were killed and roughly 150 more were injured in Seoul on Saturday night after a stampede broke out during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean city. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Officials said they are investigating exactly what...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
Lee Jihan, 24-year-old actor and singer, killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge
Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan died in the horrific Halloween crowd surge over the weekend in Seoul, his agency said. He was 24 years old. The actor's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement online Sunday. 935 Entertainment said he was "lovely and warm friend to everyone"...
North Korean defector's decomposing remains found by Seoul police
South Korean authorities have launched an investigation after the decomposing remains of a North Korean defector were found in the capital Seoul last Wednesday.
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young
On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
South Korean actorYoon Hong-bin shares his experience of the Halloween tragedy in Seoul
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his experience of the tragedy that took place in Seoul this Halloween. He shared that he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and tried to apply CPR to a survivor. RELATED: K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween...
U.S. Soldiers Praised for Saving Dozens of Lives in South Korea Stampede
A South Korean news agency is reporting three American soldiers saved "more than 30 lives" during Saturday's Halloween crush, which left at least 156 dead.
South Korean families desperate for answers after loved ones crushed in Seoul tragedy
The loved ones of victims killed in a stampede in South Korea are searching for answers as the death toll tops 150. Partygoers, mostly teenagers and young adults, flooded the streets of the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul to enjoy the country’s first Halloween celebrations since the lifting of Covid restrictions. But the night took a tragic turn as the crowd surged into “a hell-like” chaos and revellers fell on each other “like dominoes”. Philomene Aby headed to a South Korean community centre to search for any news of her 22-year-old son, Masela, who went missing in the...
NJ Korean families desperately call relatives after Seoul Halloween stampede
As soon as Yena Choe learned about the stampede in Seoul on Saturday, she began calling her relatives in South Korea. More than 150 people died and more than 130 were injured while celebrating Halloween in the Itaewon district. She reached out to her grandparents, aunts and uncles to make sure the family...
