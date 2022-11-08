The Franklin Park Bobcats held South Central scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, and then again held them scoreless for most of the 3rd quarter as they earned a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Eight Bobcats scored led by Jaret Gibson with 10, Landen Maxey, Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia added 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the Marion Tournament. The Falcons return to action tonight when they host Windsor/Stew Stras in a Jr NTC matchup.

