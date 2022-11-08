Read full article on original website
2022 11/06 – Wanda Kay Livesay
Wanda Kay Livesay, 81, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Friendship Manor, in Nashville, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Osborn Funeral Home, in Dix, Illinois.
2022 11/03 – Roger Kent Newell
Roger Kent Newell, 67, of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 2:46 pm on October 31, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born November 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Fred Marvin and Lois Marie (Gilbert) Newell. Roger married Abby (England) Newell on February 14, 1976.
Trailer fire in Caseyville, Ill.
French Village, Illinois, firefighters battled a fire early Wednesday morning.
2022 11/03 – Marshall E. Helm
Marshall E. Helm, 72, of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Marshall was born October 7, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Melvin Leroy Helm and Winifred (Helstand) Helm. He married Carla Dodson on September 24, 1994, at the Salem Lutheran Church and she survives him in Salem.
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
2022 11/02 – Jean Marilyn Davis
Jean Marilyn Davis, 92, of Dix, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital, in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born April 1, 1930, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Luther and Leona Rose (Schoeneweis) Dake. On March 18, 1950, at First Baptist Church of Wood River, Illinois, she married Russell Wayne Davis, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2006.
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
2022 11/12 – Victoria Ann Gaines
Victoria Ann Gaines, age 86 of Salem, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Ann was born on February 19, 1936, in Dickinson, Alabama the daughter of Carl and Eleanor (Lindsey) Carlson. She married David Gaines on March 24, 1956, in Lansing, Michigan and he survives in Salem.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
Freeburg Advances To Supers To Take On Mater Dei, IHSA Sectional Finals Roundup
The volleyball sectional finals were held last night. In Class 1a at Webber, St Anthony fell to NCOE 21-25, 25-22, 11-25. Windsor/Strew-Stras dropped their match to the hosts at St Thomas More 21-25, 24-26. The Super Sectional will be held at Christ Our Rock on Friday featuring NCOE and Trico starting at 6:30.
Jr High Boys Basketball – Bobcats Beat SC, St Mary’s & Rome Tournament’s Continue
The Franklin Park Bobcats held South Central scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, and then again held them scoreless for most of the 3rd quarter as they earned a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Eight Bobcats scored led by Jaret Gibson with 10, Landen Maxey, Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia added 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the Marion Tournament. The Falcons return to action tonight when they host Windsor/Stew Stras in a Jr NTC matchup.
Former Carbondale Police appointed to Prisoner Review Board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) –Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs has been appointed y Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Grubbs was the Chief of Police in Carbondale for six years, retiring in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer.
Local banker is named Career Banker of the Year
The Career Development Division (CDD), a division of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), named Bob Stachowski, Loan Officer, First National Bank of Sandoval, as their 2022 Career Banker of the Year. The award was presented at the CDD fall meeting held in Springfield, Illinois. The award is based...
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
Former Edwardsville Resident/Area Building Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS - A former resident of Edwardsville pled guilty on Friday, October 28, 2022, to making a series of false statements during his 2018 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Kevin Kahrig, 49, a former building contractor...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Matthew D. Jackson of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Timothy L. Myer of Newton for possession of a stolen vehicle, a...
