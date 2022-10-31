Becky Lynch will play Cyndi Lauper on the third season of “Young Rock”. It was reported earlier this week that Lynch was in line for the role on the show based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and it appears the reports are true. The Rock took to Instagram to confirm that Becky Lynch has been cast as Cyndi Lauper for season three of Young Rock. The new season will premiere on Friday, November 4 on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. He would also share the first photos of Lynch as Lauper, with the resemblance being uncanny.

