bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Wanted WWE To Sign Logan Paul While He Was Executive Director Of RAW
Paul Heyman has always had an eye on Logan Paul. Paul Heyman has disclosed that, when serving as the executive director of WWE Raw, he pitched Logan Paul about joining the company. Currently, Heyman is working with Paul alongside Roman Reigns, who he currently manages as Reigns’ wise man. When asked if there was any trepidation to undertake a program with a star like Logan given his lack of expertise, Heyman gave his statement on WWE After The Bell.
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1/22)
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. –...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Hypes New Hard to Kill Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling’s merchandise shop took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a new t-shirt for the Hard to Kill Pay Per View upcoming in January of 2023. Visit @shopimpactdeals or shopimpact.com for the new merchandise. Talent confirmed/speculated for HARD TO KILL Pay Per View so...
bodyslam.net
Bandido Considered “In” With AEW Despite No Confirmation On A Contract Signed
Bandido impressed fans throughout his career, and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite earlier this month. Bandido’s contract status after that was always a topic of discussion, but now it seems he is “in” with AEW. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has not been confirmed if Bandido has signed a contract with AEW yet.
bodyslam.net
Update On CM Punk’s Future In Pro Wrestling
CM Punk’s future is up in the air and everyone questions, will he be back?. CM Punk has not been heard from since the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation. Though, he did get injured and is on the shelf regardless, Punk has not made any comment at all about AEW or his wrestling future. Well, now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has an update on CM Punk’s possible future with pro wrestling, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent Have Expressed Interest In House Shows For The Promotion
Fans were shocked to see Jeff Jarrett’s debut on the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, along with his signature guitar. What was even more shocking was when Tony Khan announced him as the new Director of Business Development in a tweet hours later. According to the latest edition...
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s RAW Has Lowest Viewership Since May
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.641 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Reportedly Cast In Young Rock Season 3
Becky Lynch may be stepping back into the world of acting on “Young Rock”. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quinn) has been cast as Cyndi Lauper for season three of “Young Rock.” Season three is set to premiere on Friday, November 4. The premiere episode is titled “The People Need You.” Lynch has acted before in several instances, but this will be by far her largest role to date.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Confirmed To Play Cyndi Lauper On Season 3 Of “Young Rock”
Becky Lynch will play Cyndi Lauper on the third season of “Young Rock”. It was reported earlier this week that Lynch was in line for the role on the show based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and it appears the reports are true. The Rock took to Instagram to confirm that Becky Lynch has been cast as Cyndi Lauper for season three of Young Rock. The new season will premiere on Friday, November 4 on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. He would also share the first photos of Lynch as Lauper, with the resemblance being uncanny.
bodyslam.net
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Video Package Hyping Ring Of Honor TV Title Clash On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe and Brian Cage are set to go to war on this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW have dropped a new video package hyping the match. The match will be for the Ring Of Honor TV Title, a championship Joe has held for quite some time now. You can watch the full video package below.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Discusses Hangman Page’s Concussion And How It Was Handled
Adam Page remained one of the mainstays of AEW television, as he is one of the original talent signed to the company in 2019. While speaking to First Coast News on October 21, Tony Khan commented on Hangman’s injury and revealed that Adam Page is doing really well. “He’s...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan Comments on “First Time Ever” Match Tonight with Eric Young
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan took to his social media Twitter account to hype his match for tonight. It’s a first-time-ever match between himself and former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young. Sami has been feuding with Moose and Maclin for a little while now, but recently...
bodyslam.net
Bobby Lashley Believes Match With Brock Lesnar Was Inevitable
The feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar started during the 2022 Royal Rumble season, and it’s really heating up for their Crown Jewel match this Saturday. While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lashley gave a preview of his match against Lesnar. He said he’s been training very hard for the match, and it will be a spectacle. The match at 2022’s Royal Rumble gave more to be desired for many fans.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce During Monday Night RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar was in no mood for Adam Pearce during Monday Night RAW’s broadcast. Chaos ensued on this week’s RAW as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met each other during the show. It led to a huge brawl, where even Triple H came out to talk sense into the two. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were eventually separated after a lot of effort. As revealed by a video on Twitter, Brock Lesnar met up with Adam Pearce in the ring and then hit him with an F5, for good measure.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results (11/1/22)
The November 1 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. Rey Fenix def. AR Fox. Toni Storm def. Diamante. Danhausen...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Is Dying To Have A Singles Match With Rey Mysterio
Kevin Owens has an interest in facing the masked luchador. During a recent appearance on The Happy Hour, Kevin Owens mentioned that he has never had a singles match against Rey Mysterio. He further stated that he can’t imagine anybody else that he’d love to face other than Rey Mysterio.
