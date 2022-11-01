Read full article on original website
Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for at least 10 months, university says
STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn’t deter him, Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
Alabama school leader resigns over mishandling death threat notebook
An Alabama school district’s superintendent has resigned after it was revealed that school officials had been aware of a student’s notebook filled with threats for a year before taking action to ensure student safety. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill’s contract was scheduled to expire June 30, 2026,...
alreporter.com
Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
altoday.com
These two Birmingham executives have one thing in common. Find out what it is.
When they’re not busy handling client relations in their day jobs, Brandon Cummings and Brock Collier volunteer their time with the Young Alumni Council of Auburn University‘s Harbert College of Business. Keep reading to find out why these local executives care so much about their Alma Mater. Brandon...
Here’s how our journalism serves Alabama as we shift to all-digital delivery
Editor’s note: Tom Bates is the regional president of the Southeast for Advance Local. Kelly Ann Scott is the editor-in-chief and vice president of content for Alabama Media Group. We announced today that we will no longer publish The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times, Press-Register and Mississippi Press beginning in...
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
Examining Alabama’s dip at wide receiver after four years of dominance at position
One night in Baton Rouge sent the kid from Amite, Louisiana all the way to Times Square. When DeVonta Smith made a late-season surge two seasons ago to win the Heisman Trophy, there was no more significant moment in the Alabama wide receiver’s journey than an eight-catch, 231-yard explosion in Tiger Stadium.
Dramatic last-minute goal sends Alabama to first SEC soccer title game in 27 years
Riley Parker Mattingly’s penalty kick in the final minute sent Alabama to its second SEC championship game in program history. She calmly found the back of the net for the dramatic 2-1 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday evening in Pensacola. A foul in the box with 37 seconds left set up the game-winner on a night Alabama had its share of opportunities.
thecutoffnews.com
Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest
Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. UTSA
It has not been a good couple of weeks on the road for the UAB football team and returning home could not have come at a better time as the Blazers hope to end a two-game skid against defending C-USA champion UTSA, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Edgewood Presbyterian Church hosts ministries fair for LGBTQ students
Southside Faith Communities will host an Affirming Ministries Fair for Birmingham-area college students at Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Affirming Ministries Fair aims to provide students with an opportunity to meet ministers and lay people from congregations...
The LSU Report: Alabama on top-10 matchup, prep for Tiger Stadium
Alabama has beaten one squad currently ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. Saturday can bring its second top-25 victory. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) will head into Louisiana State’s Tiger Stadium for a night game against Brian Kelly’s 10th-ranked squad. Both teams were idle last weekend, nursing injuries and reevaluating their season to this point.
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
birminghamtimes.com
Widow of Medgar Evers to Receive BCRI’s 2022 Shuttlesworth Award
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) has selected Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of Medgar Evers, as this year’s recipient of the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award. The award and other honors will be presented on November 18 during the BCRI’s 30th anniversary celebration and culminate a week of festivities...
DraftKings promo code: $1,250 in bonuses for Alabama vs. LSU, NCAAF Week 10 games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The college football season rolls on with Alabama taking on LSU and signing up with a DraftKings promo code gets new users up...
Nick Saban ‘excited’ about trip to LSU: ‘We’re gonna go for it’
It is almost time for Alabama to play its most important game of the season to date. With one loss already, the Tide cannot afford another as it travels to Baton Rouge to play LSU with control of the SEC West on the line. Nick Saban held his weekly “Hey...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC
Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
