ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for at least 10 months, university says

STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn’t deter him, Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
STANFORD, CA
AL.com

How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?

An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
STANFORD, CA
alreporter.com

Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest

Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. UTSA

It has not been a good couple of weeks on the road for the UAB football team and returning home could not have come at a better time as the Blazers hope to end a two-game skid against defending C-USA champion UTSA, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The LSU Report: Alabama on top-10 matchup, prep for Tiger Stadium

Alabama has beaten one squad currently ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. Saturday can bring its second top-25 victory. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) will head into Louisiana State’s Tiger Stadium for a night game against Brian Kelly’s 10th-ranked squad. Both teams were idle last weekend, nursing injuries and reevaluating their season to this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Widow of Medgar Evers to Receive BCRI’s 2022 Shuttlesworth Award

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) has selected Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of Medgar Evers, as this year’s recipient of the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award. The award and other honors will be presented on November 18 during the BCRI’s 30th anniversary celebration and culminate a week of festivities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC

Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy