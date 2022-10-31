Read full article on original website
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
AEW Dark Results (11/1/22)
The November 1 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. Rey Fenix def. AR Fox. Toni Storm def. Diamante. Danhausen...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
WWE NXT Results (11/1/2022)
WWE aired this week’s edition of WWE NXT on Tuesday night and the card featured several high profile matches. You can read the results below. Pretty Deadly defeat Wes Lee And Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If you enjoy...
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
IMPACT Wrestling Hypes New Hard to Kill Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling’s merchandise shop took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a new t-shirt for the Hard to Kill Pay Per View upcoming in January of 2023. Visit @shopimpactdeals or shopimpact.com for the new merchandise. Talent confirmed/speculated for HARD TO KILL Pay Per View so...
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Records Lowest Viewership Since July
The numbers are in for this week’s Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week’s episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 (417,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
Watch: Video Package Hyping Ring Of Honor TV Title Clash On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe and Brian Cage are set to go to war on this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW have dropped a new video package hyping the match. The match will be for the Ring Of Honor TV Title, a championship Joe has held for quite some time now. You can watch the full video package below.
IMPACT Wrestling Star Joe Hendry Talks Creativity and Going All In With IMPACT
“I Believe In Joe Hendry” — If you say his name he’ll appear. Joe Hendry returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September with a series of vignettes airing on the show promoting his return. He made his in-ring return at IMPACT Wrestling presents: Bound For Glory Pay Per View as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.
IMPACT Announces 4 Matches For 11/10 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce 4 matches for next weeks show. Two titles will be defamed, when both Jordynne Grace and Brian Myers put their titles on the line next week. Jordynne takes on Gisele Shaw, and Myers takes on Joe Hendry.
STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22)
FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka) Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Mai Sakurai & Thekla) vs. God’s Eye (Konami, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ends in a 15-minute draw. SWA Undisputed Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Alpha Female. After the match, Mayu Iwatani relinquished the SWA...
“Dark Side Of The Ring” Creator Denies That WWE Pressured VICE To Cancel The Show
Dark Side Of The Ring was never in any danger of being cancelled, per the creator of the show. While speaking on Two Man Power Trip to promote the upcoming docuseries Tales from the Territories, Evan Husney addressed the rumors of the show being possibly cancelle and reassures the fandom that a season four is in the works.
IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan Comments on “First Time Ever” Match Tonight with Eric Young
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan took to his social media Twitter account to hype his match for tonight. It’s a first-time-ever match between himself and former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young. Sami has been feuding with Moose and Maclin for a little while now, but recently...
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
AEW Star Frankie Kazarian Hypes IMPACT Wrestling World Title Match Against Josh Alexander for LIVE Overdrive Event in November
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account earlier today and posted a video clip of AEW star Frankie Kazarian talking up his World Title Match with Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling Overdrive on November 18th from Louisville, Kentucky. Frankie got his shot by defeating former X Division Champion...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
Kevin Owens Is Dying To Have A Singles Match With Rey Mysterio
Kevin Owens has an interest in facing the masked luchador. During a recent appearance on The Happy Hour, Kevin Owens mentioned that he has never had a singles match against Rey Mysterio. He further stated that he can’t imagine anybody else that he’d love to face other than Rey Mysterio.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seven of its show on October 29. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the event below. – WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal: The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) def....
Watch: Dastardly Rhea Ripley Unties Fans Shoelace At WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley is as dastardly as they come. A video of Rhea Ripley from a Sunday Night’s Stunner live event recently surfaced. Ripley is seen in the video putting her hands inside barricades to untie a fan’s shoelace. She did it while selling on the outside, and then The Nightmare casually rolled back as if nothing happened.
