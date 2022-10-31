Midfielder Hilton (2024, Hempfield-PA, TEAM Lacrosse) is Beast National MVP; All-Showcase team announced

Ben Bobrick may be a little late in the recruiting scene, he has much to show college coaches. “I want to show the coaches all aspects of me, whether it be my skill, personality, coachability, or drive,” said the 2023 goalie from John Carroll Catholic (FL). “This fall club season I’d like to improve on clearing and being more patient with the ball, and seeing the field with all my options.”

