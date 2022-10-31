Midfielder Hilton (2024, Hempfield-PA, TEAM Lacrosse) is Beast National MVP; All-Showcase team announced

Read full article on original website
.@Vantage_NIL boys' recruit: Cardinal Mooney (FL) 2024 MF Frankauski commits to Merrimack
Cardinal Mooney (FL) 2024 midfielder James Frankauski of Florida Lacrosse Club has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Merrimack College. High school: Cardinal Mooney High School (Sarasota, FL) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Merrimack College. Club team: Florida Lacrosse Club. Expected major: Engineering.
Bobrick is 'Player to Watch' for @Victory_Events Liberty National Showcase Nov. 12 at Chase Fieldhouse
Ben Bobrick may be a little late in the recruiting scene, he has much to show college coaches. “I want to show the coaches all aspects of me, whether it be my skill, personality, coachability, or drive,” said the 2023 goalie from John Carroll Catholic (FL). “This fall club season I’d like to improve on clearing and being more patient with the ball, and seeing the field with all my options.”
