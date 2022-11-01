Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Inside a town recaptured by Ukraine: Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in street, no electricity or water
Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive on multiple fronts is gaining pace by the hour as forces penetrate Russian defense lines in the Kherson region in the south, while pushing further into the eastern Donbas region after recapturing the strategic city of Lyman. CBS News traveled to Lyman on Wednesday to see the...
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front
The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin ‘weakened’ by war but tyrant will cling on to power despite ‘catastrophic errors’
VLADIMIR Putin will desperately cling to power in Russia, despite being "weakened" by the war in Ukraine, a Western official has claimed. The bloodthirsty Russian dictator has been "weakened" by his "catastrophic" decision to invade Ukraine, as Zelensky's troops make impressive gains in their mission to retake the country. "He's...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Fact Check: Was 'Fired' Russian General's Body Found in Moscow River?
A viral report claims that a top Russian military commander was found dead after weeks of criticism about the handling of the Ukraine war.
Russian billionaire behind mercenary army in Ukraine confronted Putin about botching the war, report says
Russian tycoon Yevgeniy Prigozhin met with Putin in private this month, The Washington Post said. It said Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, criticized the handling of the Ukraine war. Such an encounter would be a rare moment of dissent for Putin. Prigozhin denied it happened. The Russian billionaire who...
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. "We have been hopeful before and then watched bombs fall on our heads," Iryna said.
