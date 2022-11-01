ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
AFP

'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front

The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia

Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Newsweek

Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Newsweek

Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'

Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...

