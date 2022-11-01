ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christina Applegate won't 'accept' MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is "never going to accept" her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. The 50-year-old actress had experienced tingling and numbness for several years before she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021, and while she admitted it was "good" that production on the final season of 'Dead To Me' shut down for five months so she could receive treatment and process the news, she's still angry about her health issues.
Keke Palmer wants to keep her future children 'grounded'

Keke Palmer wants her future children to be "grounded." The 28-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from Darius Jackson earlier this year but explained that she wants to be an "inspiration" to any children she may have in the future and wants them to "know more" than she does.
Teyana Taylor 'enjoys ageing'

Teyana Taylor insists she "enjoys ageing" and only gets injectables to "smooth out her frown lines". The 31-year-old actress-and-singer has landed a brand partnership with the injectable firm Xeomin, but she has insisted she would never want to make herself look any younger. She told Bustle: “[Getting injectables] is not...
Happy 56th birthday Ross! The life of David Schwimmer after Friends

He’s best known for playing Ross Gellar in ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004. His portrayal of the nerdy palaeontologist in the NBC sitcom and Ross' love story with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) made him a global star. Now 18 years on, as David Schwimmer turns 56 on...
Gwen Stefani feared life was over

Gwen Stefani feared her "life was over" after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer split from the Bush frontman - the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo - in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a "miracle".

