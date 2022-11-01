Christina Applegate is "never going to accept" her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. The 50-year-old actress had experienced tingling and numbness for several years before she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021, and while she admitted it was "good" that production on the final season of 'Dead To Me' shut down for five months so she could receive treatment and process the news, she's still angry about her health issues.

1 DAY AGO