Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway road rage incident

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime

AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
VON ORMY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

