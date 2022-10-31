Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
KXAN
APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
Man wanted in connection with deadly downtown Austin shooting
Austin Police are looking for a 21-year-old man connected with a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
fox7austin.com
Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Rabid fox found, killed in Hays County
The Hays County Sheriff's Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Suspect in custody after SWAT called to northwest Austin apartment complex
APD tweeted that there's a SWAT incident in the 8500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360). The area is near where Spicewood Springs Road and Bluffstone Lane intersect with Loop 360.
fox7austin.com
Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway road rage incident
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
Security guard assaulted at Trinity Center in downtown Austin
A security guard working at the Trinity Center on Friday was injured after being assaulted by a woman who attempted to stab him, according to court documents.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime
AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
