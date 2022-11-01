Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Happy 56th birthday Ross! The life of David Schwimmer after Friends
He’s best known for playing Ross Gellar in ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004. His portrayal of the nerdy palaeontologist in the NBC sitcom and Ross' love story with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) made him a global star. Now 18 years on, as David Schwimmer turns 56 on...
Inside Nova
Kelly Ripa: Ryan Seacrest is the brother I never had
Kelly Ripa says Ryan Seacrest is the brother she "never had." The 52-year-old star has hosted ABC morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' with Ryan Seacrest, 47, since 2017 and explained that because they have known each other for more than two decades, the pair have a really "unique" relationship off-camera.
Inside Nova
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
Inside Nova
Keke Palmer wants to keep her future children 'grounded'
Keke Palmer wants her future children to be "grounded." The 28-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from Darius Jackson earlier this year but explained that she wants to be an "inspiration" to any children she may have in the future and wants them to "know more" than she does.
Inside Nova
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Nova
Christina Applegate won't 'accept' MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is "never going to accept" her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. The 50-year-old actress had experienced tingling and numbness for several years before she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021, and while she admitted it was "good" that production on the final season of 'Dead To Me' shut down for five months so she could receive treatment and process the news, she's still angry about her health issues.
Inside Nova
Shakira helping ill dad, 91, with physiotherapy in hospital
Shakira is helping her dad with his physiotherapy in hospital. The singer, 45, posted a video of herself assisting her father William Mebarak Chadid after she announced last week the 91-year-old had been admitted to the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona. She captioned the clip: “And life is something that happens...
Inside Nova
Meghan Trainor co-writing songs for JoJo Siwa
Meghan Trainor has been co-writing with JoJo Siwa. The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has teased that fans are "gonna love" the music she's been working on for the 19-year-old YouTuber, singer and dancer's project. Speaking to The Official Charts Company, she said of writing for other artists: "Oh, it's...
Inside Nova
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th birthday
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price - is due to celebrate the big milestone in February 2023 but just wants to go "somewhere hot" with his family and doesn't need a bash because he doesn't drink anymore.
Inside Nova
Bono ended Michael Hutchence friendship because of INXS singer's 'spiralling' drug use
Bono ended his friendship with late singer Michael Hutchence because of his drug use. The U2 star has reflected on his decision to cut ties with the INXS frontman before his tragic death in 1997, as Michael and his partner Paula Yates - who died three years later - "spiralled down the vortex of a recreational drug use that had become hard work for everyone, especially their family, especially the younger ones".
Inside Nova
Duchess of Sussex says being mum in public eye can come with ‘crushing guilt’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says being a mum in the public eye can come with “crushing guilt” due to high expectations. She shared her belief on the latest episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’, which featured her talking to Canada’s first lady Sophie Trudeau.
Inside Nova
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
Inside Nova
Happy 27th birthday! Keeping Up with Kendall Jenner...
The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was just 11 years old when the show premiered back in 2007. Originally in the shadows of her older half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, Kendall has become one of the most in-demand models around, transitioning from pre-teen to catwalk queen!. With...
Inside Nova
Teyana Taylor 'enjoys ageing'
Teyana Taylor insists she "enjoys ageing" and only gets injectables to "smooth out her frown lines". The 31-year-old actress-and-singer has landed a brand partnership with the injectable firm Xeomin, but she has insisted she would never want to make herself look any younger. She told Bustle: “[Getting injectables] is not...
Inside Nova
Keep your nose out of it! Find out which stars have admitted getting a rhinoplasty...
Celebrities want to (and need to) look beautiful for their careers and of course for those all important social media posts!. And perfection means having a symmetrical face in those photos and on screen shots, and if your nose is not perfect then you have to get it straightened out!
Inside Nova
Gwen Stefani feared life was over
Gwen Stefani feared her "life was over" after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer split from the Bush frontman - the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo - in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a "miracle".
Inside Nova
Jimmy Fallon taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway
Jimmy Fallon is taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway. Cameron Crowe – the director of the 2000 music journalism movie starring Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Jason Lee – invited ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ host to reprise his role as Stillwater's band manager Dennie Hope when appearing on the NBC talk show in 2019, and it has now been confirmed.
Inside Nova
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Inside Nova
Julie Bowen fell in love with gay woman who didn’t like her ‘in that way’
Julie Bowen fell in love with a gay woman who didn’t like her “in that way”. Opening up about her sexuality, the mum-of-three ‘Modern Family’ actress, 52, added she identifies as straight despite being once interested in a female. She told Becca Tilley, 34, on...
Comments / 0