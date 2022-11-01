Read full article on original website
Housing shortage addressed with renovation of historic hotel in Russell
Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann with Wesley Medical Center joins Michael Schwanke to take your questions about the virus that highly impacts small children.
WPD officers pulled from patrol to provide personal security for mayor
Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home.
Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county
The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
‘Trash to Trends:’ Recycling, design contest challenges Kansas high school students
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - A competition challenging high school students to turn recycled material into wearable outfits happened Wednesday, Nov. 2 in St. John. The 5th Annual Trash to Trends recycled art competition included a fashion show featuring an array of student-created outfits. The competition and fashion show began in 2018 with a creative inspiration from St. John K-12 art teacher Brad Emery and his wife.
RIGHT NOW: Hospitals see uptick in RSV cases
Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home.
Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration. Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.
Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/2)
BOOKED: Eric Thiessen on Barton County District Court case for Habitual Driving Under the Influence, No Proof of Insurance, and Illegal Transportation of Liquor, bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Kurt Woods for Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 cash only; and on...
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
Rooks Co. man pleads guilty in fatal DUI accident
STOCKTON — A Rooks County man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in a DUI-related accident that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in April 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, 22, Stockton, pleaded guilty in Rooks County District Court on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
