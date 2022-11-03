Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/07 – Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra
Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra, 68 of Salem, Illinois passed away at her home on November 1, 2022. She was born February 2, 1954, in Salem, the daughter of Odell and Glenna M. (Hawkins) Henson who preceded her in death. Simple cremation was chosen by the family. The family invites you to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/12 – Victoria Ann Gaines
Victoria Ann Gaines, age 86 of Salem, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Ann was born on February 19, 1936, in Dickinson, Alabama the daughter of Carl and Eleanor (Lindsey) Carlson. She married David Gaines on March 24, 1956, in Lansing, Michigan and he survives in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/08 – Cameron Michael Feig
Cameron Michael Feig, 21, of Friona, Texas formerly of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born March 5, 2001, in Centralia, the son of Andrew Joseph Feig and Kristina Marie (Vosholler) Feig. In addition to his parents: Andy and Kristina Feig of Centralia, he is also...
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
Trailer fire in Caseyville, Ill.
French Village, Illinois, firefighters battled a fire early Wednesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/05 – Muriel ‘Janet’ Orrell
Muriel “Janet” Orrell, 78, of Shattuc passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. She was born on February 27, 1944, the daughter of Murrel and Dorothy (McLester) Thrash in East St. Louis. She married Edward “Ed” Orrell Sr. on April 21, 1971, in Belleville and he survives in Shattuc.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire
Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home at 45 Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
wmix94.com
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Matthew D. Jackson of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Timothy L. Myer of Newton for possession of a stolen vehicle, a...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
southernillinoisnow.com
Freeburg Advances To Supers To Take On Mater Dei, IHSA Sectional Finals Roundup
The volleyball sectional finals were held last night. In Class 1a at Webber, St Anthony fell to NCOE 21-25, 25-22, 11-25. Windsor/Strew-Stras dropped their match to the hosts at St Thomas More 21-25, 24-26. The Super Sectional will be held at Christ Our Rock on Friday featuring NCOE and Trico starting at 6:30.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
