Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-3-2022 - clipped version
Minnesota DNR wants hunters and non-hunters alike to be safe and aware of the ins and outs of the practice. MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam. Updated: 7 hours ago. Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up,...
How to repurpose your pumpkins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
St. Peter students cultivate plants using soil with origins from ‘out of this world’
Complex complexion: the science behind skin care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
Cancer Story: ‘We can all do hard things’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato woman recently diagnosed with cancer--and her tribe--used the power of social media and started a movement that went beyond what they ever could have imagined. They truly rallied the community and it started with one big idea, put into one little post. It’s based...
MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This afternoon, staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrated its final beam “topping the tower.”. Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.
‘Where’s the Beef?!’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Got meat? Kelsey and Lisa found a local subscription box service that features a variety of meats and they’re delivered right to your door: The Meatery. One of the founders, Colette Drager, joined them in the studio.
Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato
The owners of a Twin Cities area restaurant chain are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system. Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow brand.
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
Area cities encourage kids to take part in Mayor for a Day essay contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are encouraging kids to take part in this year’s Mayor For a Day Essay Contest. The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the contest each fall to find out what our cities would like like if kids were in charge.
Trees, gardens are replacing tombstones — and there's a big reason why
SCANDIA, Minn. — When Kevin Ryall was faced with the sudden loss of his partner, Quinn Vanderbosch, in 2020, he felt lost about all the decisions that suddenly had to be made. "You're like, 'What do I do now?'" Ryall said. Vanderbosch never talked about how he'd want to...
Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next week, The Historic Courthouse in Mankato will be displaying greenlighting to support local Veterans. It is all part of the Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans. “Counties tend to be one of the front line first resources for transitioning service members...
Fundraiser started after fire destoys local farm building
A fire destroyed the pack shed at Dean & Jean Braatz's farm My MN Farmer on Oct 19. Jean Braatz was on her way home to her Montgomery farm earlier this month when she saw thick, black smoke. When she arrived, her husband Dean had already dialed 911 for a...
The Enchanted Muse: bringing the passion of art to Front Street
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alastair Weston, a man who truly believes in the power of art in the community, recently brought his passion to Front Street in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa fell in love the place the minute they stepped into it. One might say they were mesmerized by The Enchanted Muse.
Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The season of scares is now transitioning into the season of giving with the Salvation Army set to begin its Red Kettle Campaign. A kick-off event will be held today at the Mankato Salvation Army’s administrative building located on 700 South Riverfront Drive. The event...
Mapleton water tower shuts down
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
Portion of Warren St. temporarily closing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, portion of Warren Street between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue in Mankato will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working on a gas main replacement project. The road is expected to open back up Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting. A detour using Monks Ave....
Coparenting: Bringing unity to the family unit
New Ulm woman in critical condition after rollover incident in Blue Earth County
(Mankato, MN) KMHL — A New Ulm woman is in critical condition and another person was injured after a rollover incident in Blue Earth County. At approximately 11:45 Wednesday evening, a 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County when it entered the median and rolled. The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Her passenger, 29-year-old Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mankato Hospital. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Assistance was provided by The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Police Department, Lake Crystal Police Department, North Mankato Police Department, and Mankato Fire Department.
