Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Zachary PD asking for help with theft case

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help figuring out the name of the person in the attached picture. Zachary PD would like to speak with this person “in relation to a theft from The Home Depot.”. If you see this person or the truck...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
BATON ROUGE, LA

