Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
brproud.com
Zachary PD asking for help with theft case
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help figuring out the name of the person in the attached picture. Zachary PD would like to speak with this person “in relation to a theft from The Home Depot.”. If you see this person or the truck...
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
brproud.com
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community. After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
brproud.com
Identity of man accused of stealing over $1,500 in power tools sought by APSO
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are seeking the identity of a man accused of stealing over $1,000 in power tools from Lowes. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole power tools valued at over $1,500. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO by calling...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
Property owner throws alleged drug dealers’ items to curb, after narcotics bust near elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge area. 5 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested during the drug bust near a Baton...
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge officer unharmed after police car flips over in Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY - A Baton Rouge police officer walked away without any serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over Thursday morning. The crash, which involved one other car, happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Nelson Street, off Old Baker Road. Authorities said no one, including the officer, was harmed. Zachary Police...
brproud.com
Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
wbrz.com
Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
wbrz.com
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
wbrz.com
Good Samaritan killed after trying to fight off woman's attacker; police still looking for shooter
BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday after he was shot off Choctaw Drive last week. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 31st Street, just off Choctaw Drive, around 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The victim, 64-year-old Randall Parker, was originally reported to have...
Comments / 0