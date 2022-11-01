Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
csufresno.edu
Student open forum with president reveals Cedar Hall will not be demolished
Students discussed student housing, campus updates and club sports during an open forum hosted by Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval on Oct. 26 at the Satellite Student Union (SSU). Cedar Hall will no longer need to be demolished for low-cost student housing, according to Debbie Adishian-Astone, vice president...
GV Wire
This Year Fresno State’s Day of Giving Will Be 1,911 Minutes Long
Fresno State’s sixth annual Day of Giving — a digital fundraising effort — is set to grow this year. Instead of a 24-hour push, this year’s Day of Giving will last for 1,911 minutes, in honor of the university’s founding year, from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 12:51 p.m. Thursday.
yourcentralvalley.com
EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
GV Wire
Pazin a Quitter? Soria Too Extreme? What the Mailers Say.
The state Assembly race between Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin may be one of the closer contests in the Central Valley. While Soria, a Democrat and Fresno City Councilwoman, may have the party registration (16% Democrats) and fundraising advantage, Pazin may have the name recognition edge. The Republican is the former sheriff of Merced County.
Why 200 vacancies at Clovis Unified spells a ‘terrifying proposition’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instructional assistants play a critical role in the education of students that require extra support and services to be successful in school – and Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has over 200 vacancies. It is a huge concern for the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) which says not having these instructional […]
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
thesungazette.com
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
GV Wire
Sang Family’s Multi-Million-Dollar Gift to Community Regional Will Enhance Birthing Experience
Community Health System (CHS) recently announced a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department at Community Regional Medical Center. The gift was made by the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, who has provided care to newborns at Community’s hospitals for more than 37 years.
Fresno State DB Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against…Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team hosts Hawai’i at Valley Children’s Stadium. It will be the 55th meeting all-time between the Bulldogs and Rainbow Warriors. Hawai’i has won two straight against Fresno State. Which means Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against Fresno State. Lockridge, a junior defensive back, is now […]
GV Wire
Housing Plan Unveiled: 1st-Time Homebuyer Grants, Tiny Homes, Less Red Tape
Standing amid a new housing development in progress on the outskirts of southwest Fresno, city councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez unveiled a new housing plan on Wednesday. The No Place Like Home initiative will be on the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting, which will focus on Fresno’s...
thesungazette.com
Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia
VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by Ryan Lester, housing lead for the city’s consultant team Mintier Harnish, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
GV Wire
Local Nonprofit Stages a ‘Day of the Dead’ Worth Remembering
Fresno residents commemorated residents who died of domestic violence or in cycling/pedestrian accidents with a “Día de Los Muertos” celebration. Cultiva La Salud hosted the event Wednesday at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center in southeast Fresno. “So we are here remembering,” said Marlene Miranda of Cultiva La...
New Marriott hotel in Fresno gets financing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The development of a Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Fresno has arranged construction financing. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, arranged $19,790,000 in construction financing for the development of a Courtyard by Marriot. This was secured by Marc Cesarec, Vice President […]
GV Wire
$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion
A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
