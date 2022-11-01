ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. The “American Dream” is about more than just financial resources, which is why a new index from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream seeks to quantify prosperity using 230 different data measures to assess well-being in states across the United States.
ReJoyce Financial CEO talks holistic financial planning, when you should get back into stock market

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” discussed the meaning of being a holistic planning firm. Joyce had the idea to put many different types of financial professionals under one roof. This includes people who can help with pension maximization, asset cycle systems, life insurance audits, document organization, and social security analysis. Everyone works together under one common goal: to make your life better.
Lyft to lay off 13% of staff

(CNN) — Lyft on Thursday said it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees, as it rethinks staffing amid rising inflation and fears of a looming recession. In a memo to staffers on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with CNN Business, Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said the layoffs will impact every part of the company, and pointed to broader macroeconomic challenges that led to the cuts.

