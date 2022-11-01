(CNN) — Lyft on Thursday said it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees, as it rethinks staffing amid rising inflation and fears of a looming recession. In a memo to staffers on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with CNN Business, Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said the layoffs will impact every part of the company, and pointed to broader macroeconomic challenges that led to the cuts.

11 HOURS AGO