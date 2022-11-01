Read full article on original website
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled around 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country's military said in a statement.
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and U.S. pledge cooperation
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - North Korea fired about 80 artillery rounds into a maritime border zone overnight, South Korea said on Friday, as defence ministers from Seoul and Washington vowed to demonstrate determination in the face of missile tests by the North.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK defence ministry
Low morale and reluctance to fight has likely led Russian forces to deploy units threatening to shoot deserters, according to British intelligence
Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution
Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India's capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels
WRAL
As many as 14,000 arrested in Iran over last six weeks, United Nations says
CNN — As many as 14,000 people have been arrested in Iran during protests there since September, according to a top United Nations official. "Over the past six weeks, thousands of men, women and children -- by some accounts over 14,000 persons -- have been arrested, which includes human rights defenders, students, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists," said Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday.
Over 700 dolphins may have died in the Black Sea since Russia’s Ukraine invasion, report says
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put the entire Black Sea basin under a “huge threat,” according to a report that said more than 700 dolphins and porpoises have died in the region since the conflict began.The report, published recently by ACCOBAMS – or the Agreement on the Conservation of Cetaceans of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Contiguous Atlantic Area – warns that military activity in the area affects marine life forms in the region, including cetaceans such as dolphins and porpoises.It said over 700 deaths, primarily in dolphins and harbour porpoises, have been recorded on the coasts of...
WRAL
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate on Thursday. The two candidates for New Hampshire's...
WRAL
Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package
BERLIN — German officials have agreed on the main details of a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($198 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of Germany's 16 states...
WRAL
Bulgaria's parliament approves military aid for Ukraine
SOFIA, BULGARIA — A majority of Bulgaria's lawmakers on Thursday approved sending the country's first military aid to Ukraine. The National Assembly voted 175-49 with one abstention in favor of a proposal submitted by four pro-European Union parties. The government has now one month to decide what kind of weapons Bulgaria can provide without affecting its own defense capabilities.
WRAL
Warring parties have agreed to a truce in Ethiopia's two-year civil war. Here's what to know
CNN — When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was lauded as a regional peacemaker. A year later, he launched a conflict that spiraled into a brutal civil war, spawning one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. In November 2020,...
WRAL
Clashes erupt near Iran's capital as ongoing protests flare
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iranian protesters and security forces clashed in a town near the capital on Thursday, where state-run media reported at least two deaths and circulated graphic images of an apparent attack on a police vehicle. It was the latest in a wave of demonstrations that...
WRAL
Here's why 75% of likely voters think we are in a recession — even though we're probably not
CNN — A new CNN poll shows that three-quarters of likely voters feel like the US economy is in a recession. It's probably not, but that's not the point. The technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which the US economy recorded in the first half of the year. But this is America, and we do things differently than the rest of the world: Economists here accept that the United States is in recession only when an obscure and elite panel of experts determines that economic activity has undergone a widespread and significant decline for more than a few months. It's hard to argue that happened, which we'll explain below. And the US economy bounced back relatively well in the third quarter.
WRAL
What to look for in the last jobs report before the midterms
CNN — When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its October jobs report on Friday, it will be the last major read of the economy before the midterm elections — and it will cap a week of new data signaling that the white-hot labor market is showing only tentative signs of cooling off.
