Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Shakira helping ill dad, 91, with physiotherapy in hospital
Shakira is helping her dad with his physiotherapy in hospital. The singer, 45, posted a video of herself assisting her father William Mebarak Chadid after she announced last week the 91-year-old had been admitted to the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona. She captioned the clip: “And life is something that happens...
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
Inside Nova
Teyana Taylor 'enjoys ageing'
Teyana Taylor insists she "enjoys ageing" and only gets injectables to "smooth out her frown lines". The 31-year-old actress-and-singer has landed a brand partnership with the injectable firm Xeomin, but she has insisted she would never want to make herself look any younger. She told Bustle: “[Getting injectables] is not...
Inside Nova
Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and more big names sign Protect Black Art open letter
Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more have signed the 'Art on Trial: Protect Black Art' open letter. People including musicians, industry executives, legal experts and record labels have put their name on a letter defending creative expression while also protesting the way rap lyrics are used to criminalise Black artists.
Inside Nova
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Comments / 0