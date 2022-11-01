Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
'Life in plastic, it's fantastic': Christine Quinn always strives for 'flawless' Barbie 'aesthetic'
Christine Quinn always strives for the "flawless" Barbie "aesthetic". The 33-year-old star - who is best known for appearing on 'Selling Sunset' - admits she has to look like the Mattel doll no matter the occasion. She told Allure: "Absolutely. It's always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether...
Ashley Tisdale 'never thought' Zac Efron was attractive
Ashley Tisdale "never thought" Zac Efron was hot. The 37-year-old actress insisted she was never attracted to her 'High School Musical' co-star - who is two years her junior - because he was like a little "brother" to her. Speaking on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she said:...
Shakira helping ill dad, 91, with physiotherapy in hospital
Shakira is helping her dad with his physiotherapy in hospital. The singer, 45, posted a video of herself assisting her father William Mebarak Chadid after she announced last week the 91-year-old had been admitted to the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona. She captioned the clip: “And life is something that happens...
Keke Palmer wants to keep her future children 'grounded'
Keke Palmer wants her future children to be "grounded." The 28-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from Darius Jackson earlier this year but explained that she wants to be an "inspiration" to any children she may have in the future and wants them to "know more" than she does.
Bono ended Michael Hutchence friendship because of INXS singer's 'spiralling' drug use
Bono ended his friendship with late singer Michael Hutchence because of his drug use. The U2 star has reflected on his decision to cut ties with the INXS frontman before his tragic death in 1997, as Michael and his partner Paula Yates - who died three years later - "spiralled down the vortex of a recreational drug use that had become hard work for everyone, especially their family, especially the younger ones".
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days
Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales.
Happy 56th birthday Ross! The life of David Schwimmer after Friends
He’s best known for playing Ross Gellar in ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004. His portrayal of the nerdy palaeontologist in the NBC sitcom and Ross' love story with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) made him a global star. Now 18 years on, as David Schwimmer turns 56 on...
Teyana Taylor 'enjoys ageing'
Teyana Taylor insists she "enjoys ageing" and only gets injectables to "smooth out her frown lines". The 31-year-old actress-and-singer has landed a brand partnership with the injectable firm Xeomin, but she has insisted she would never want to make herself look any younger. She told Bustle: “[Getting injectables] is not...
Duchess of Sussex says being mum in public eye can come with ‘crushing guilt’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says being a mum in the public eye can come with “crushing guilt” due to high expectations. She shared her belief on the latest episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’, which featured her talking to Canada’s first lady Sophie Trudeau.
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th birthday
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price - is due to celebrate the big milestone in February 2023 but just wants to go "somewhere hot" with his family and doesn't need a bash because he doesn't drink anymore.
Christina Applegate won't 'accept' MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is "never going to accept" her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. The 50-year-old actress had experienced tingling and numbness for several years before she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021, and while she admitted it was "good" that production on the final season of 'Dead To Me' shut down for five months so she could receive treatment and process the news, she's still angry about her health issues.
Happy 27th birthday! Keeping Up with Kendall Jenner...
The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was just 11 years old when the show premiered back in 2007. Originally in the shadows of her older half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, Kendall has become one of the most in-demand models around, transitioning from pre-teen to catwalk queen!. With...
Elizabeth Debicki says Princess Diana used fashion as 'an incredibly powerful currency'
Elizabeth Debicki says Princess Diana used fashion as “an incredibly powerful currency”. ‘The Crown’ star - who took over playing the late Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin for the Netflix series’ upcoming fifth season set in the 90s - praised Diana’s “strength” for showing up in the Christina Stambolian dress adorned with a pearl and sapphire choker to the benefit at London’s Serpentine Gallery on the evening her husband, then-Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, admitted to cheating on her with his long term mistress Camilla, now Queen Consort, in an 1994 ITV documentary. .
Can napping like a Navy Seal (for eight minutes) give you superpowers?
Taking an eight-minute nap during the day, as recommended by a retired US Navy Seal. According to former Navy Seal Jocko Willink (great name), eight minutes is the ideal nap time: you wake up rested, without feeling groggy. TikTok is awash with sleep hacks, but might this one work? According to Willink, you have to “elevate your feet above your heart and then set your alarm for eight minutes, and afterwards he feels like “superman”.
Danny Boyle would consider completing 28 Days Later trilogy
Danny Boyle would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy. The Oscar-winning director helmed the 2002 horror flick – but not the 2007 follow-up '28 Weeks Later' – and explained that the opportunity to adapt Alex Garland's script for '28 Months Later' appeals to him. In...
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Keep your nose out of it! Find out which stars have admitted getting a rhinoplasty...
Celebrities want to (and need to) look beautiful for their careers and of course for those all important social media posts!. And perfection means having a symmetrical face in those photos and on screen shots, and if your nose is not perfect then you have to get it straightened out!
