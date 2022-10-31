ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Community mourns after West Memphis woman killed outside her home

By Mike Suriani
 3 days ago

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– A community is mourning after a woman was shot and killed outside her West Memphis home over the weekend.

55-year-old Donna Christley was shot and killed Saturday night outside her home on Wilson Road in West Memphis, Arkansas.

“Donna was the ‘thread’ that kept this ‘blanket’ together. Donna was the one that we all called on and right now we’re broken,” said Darrin Christley, Donna’s brother-in-law.

Donna is the third woman who has been killed in West Memphis this month. Christian Hammock was found dead in a car at a West Memphis gas station on October 23 and Jakeya Hampton died after being shot multiple times on October 8.

We’re told the tragic events started when 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen came to the front door of Christley’s home.

“He was ‘bamming’ on the door,” Christley said. “He wanted my niece to come out. Well, my because she was afraid to come out. He shot at her before and she was afraid of him.”

Darrin Christley said his Donna came outside and asked Allen to leave the property.

“and when she turned around to go back in the house, he shot her in the head,” he said.

Family, friends, and West Memphis Police are calling this crime senseless and noting a terrible trend of violence toward women.

“During the month of October, the City of West Memphis has lost three women to acts of senseless violence, two of the three being domestic-related. Our city bleeds and our hearts go out to the victims’ families,” said West Memphis Deputy Chief Brent Bradley.

Police say Lorenzo Allen is wanted for killing Donna Christley is from Memphis and will be charged with capital murder, terroristic act, and five counts of aggravated assault.

WMPD searching for suspect after woman found dead in West Memphis
Lorenzo Allen (photo provided by West Memphis Police Department)

Donna Chrisley’s mother Marble Jacobs was quick to lay blame on what she called a bad “Memphis influence”

“I’m really surprised that it’s happening over here. But the thing about it is these people coming across the bridge doing a lot of this too. It’s not so much the residents, the people that live over here, it’s the people that’s coming across the bridge,” Jacobs said.

If you know the whereabouts of Lorenzo Allen, you are urged to call the West Memphis Police Department.

