beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
wtaq.com
15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
Strict ID laws: Transgender WI voters could face difficulties on Election Day
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
wisconsinrightnow.com
ON THE LAM: Paroled Killer Executed Mother of 6 with Shotgun Blast to Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #52
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Alvin Jenkins was one of them. His release was discretionary. 52nd in the series.
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
CBS 58
Police seek help in finding Woodman's retail theft suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market that happened on Oct. 30 at 12:45 p.m. Police say the suspect is a male who stole $215.91 worth of items and left in a...
Police: South Milwaukee Middle School student took, shared 'improper' photos
A student at South Milwaukee Middle School (SMMS) is being referred to children's court after admitting to taking and distributing inappropriate pictures.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
empowerwisconsin.org
Veterans’ ‘lives are at risk’, Gov. Evers
MADISON — Nearly a half year has passed since Gov. Tony Evers ended the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission assisting overworked staff at the state-run Veterans Home at Union Grove. Things have only gotten worse for the dwindling numbers of veterans still at the troubled facility. Two lawmakers whose...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing Ozaukee County girl has been found safe | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – A quick update on a 14-year-old girl authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI reported missing earlier today. According to the Sheriff at 7:20 p.m. the girl has been found safe. **Updated 10-31-22 @7:20pm**. Abigail has been located safe and reunited...
