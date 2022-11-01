ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty

PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WAUKESHA, WI
wtaq.com

15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Veterans’ ‘lives are at risk’, Gov. Evers

MADISON — Nearly a half year has passed since Gov. Tony Evers ended the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission assisting overworked staff at the state-run Veterans Home at Union Grove. Things have only gotten worse for the dwindling numbers of veterans still at the troubled facility. Two lawmakers whose...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE

