syvnews.com
Santa Ynez to take on No. 1 Kingsburg for Division 3 volleyball title
Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship. The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.
syvnews.com
Round Table: Pioneer Valley's Jimenez and Mora and Lompoc's Stouppe and Ortiz named Athletes of the Week
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) has selected two male student athletes and two female student athletes as the organization's Male and Female Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28. Pioneer Valley football players Adrian Mora and Allan Jimenez are the NSBCART Male Athletes...
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
Daily Nexus
Over the years: Halloween in I.V.
Halloween weekend of 1986 was a riotous occasion. Playboy magazine had named UC Santa Barbara a top party school in the nation that year, and over 25,000 visitors flocked to Isla Vista for Halloween. “The town was a madhouse; you literally had to yell to hear yourself heard to a...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
syvnews.com
Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers. The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa. 'Memories of Mountain Drive'. A bohemian community of artists and free spirits...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District investigating black face paint incident at FFA event
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is investigating an incident in which a student appeared to be wearing black face paint at an on-campus Future Farmers of America event.
Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it
Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast
The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery.
syvnews.com
Prescribed training burn planned this month, or in December, near Los Olivos
A prescribed burn is planned for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December, Santa Barbara County Fire announced Tuesday. Once the burn day has been selected and a media advisory is issued, approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned over one to two days, officials said.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
