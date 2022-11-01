ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff,” he said. “And it was one of the best feelings in my career.” After 16 years of trying, Verlander finally gritted out his elusive first World Series win. Expected to win his third Cy Young Award this month, Verlander overcame an early jolt and rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead homer and drove in two runs as the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 Series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving “We Want A Schwarbomb!!” signs — and ripped the ball down the first-base line. Early in the game, the scorcher is a game-tying double. But defensive replacement Trey Mancini snagged the ball from his knees and tapped first base to leave two runners stranded and end the inning. J.T. Realmuto gave the ball a ride in the ninth, only for Houston center fielder Chas McCormick to make the catch of his career against the wall. Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch with two outs but — yes, one more time — the final Phillies baserunner was left stranded when Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the 3-2 loss to the Astros on Thursday night. “Being at home, we were excited for the opportunity,” Harper said of big hitters up in the ninth. “It just didn’t happen.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy