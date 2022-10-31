ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Inactivity at Collier County beaches helping ecosystem heal

By Ryan Arbogast
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Swim advisories and the rebuild process of Hurricane Ian has kept a number of typical tourists away from our Collier County coasts.

“There have been weeks where basically we were bunkered down because of a lack of water and a lack of electricity. Animals respond quickly,” said Professor Billy Gunnels, who teaches Biology and Animal Behavior at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU).

A lack of fishing, swimming, and walking down the sand has encouraged a large spike in wildlife near many beaches.

“They showed up in numbers as soon as we became inactive. This Hurricane was incredibly disruptive and incredibly disruptive to our movement, our activities and what we were doing,” said Gunnels.

Animals like pelicans and other seabirds have created a sort of nesting ground at the edge of the now-destroyed Naples Pier.

“It would not be surprising to see that people’s presence is having a big effect. When people stop coming into a location, animals will return very rapidly,” said Gunnels.

Through the waterways, you can find dolphins and manatees extremely close to the coastline.

“People aren’t going to the beach in numbers, and animals will take advantage of that environment as soon as it becomes available,” said Gunnels.

Just because animals are swimming in the water – doesn’t mean it’s safe for humans. The most recent testing results for bacteria from the Collier County Waterkeeper indicate high levels in Naples, Marco Island, and along the coast.

“I think it is a sign that our ecosystem is healing. It’s also a sign that we do a pretty good job when we try to integrate ourselves into the environment. These animals live right next to us – because we do a good job, and when this environment becomes available … like a beach .. they’re right on top of it,” said Gunnels.

The influx of animals, however, is temporary. As we return to normal life post-Ian, so will our coastal ecosystems.

“As soon as we get back to normal, as soon as we start to show up at the beach … it’s not that we are intentionally interfering with the animals, we are just now occupying the space, and they will go find other areas with less activity going on,” said Gunnels.

At this time, the Florida Department of Health in Collier County still has a cautionary swim advisory in effect for all beaches. Signage is posted at each and every beach access point.

