Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former liability claims technician stole $1.38 million from Spokane County by filing fake claims, according to the Attorney General’s Office

Rhonda Sue Ackerman has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested claims payments from her office, according to the AGO.

According to the state’s charging documents, Ackerman used these claim payments for gambling, new cars, and lavish gifts.

The Attorney General’s Office recommended Ackerman’s court sentence to one year in prison, restitution of $1.38 million, and a $500 victim penalty assessment. A judge will determine the sentencing on January 4.

“My prosecutors and I are committed to holding those who engage in public corruption accountable,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “These prosecutions protect taxpayers and preserve the public trust.”

Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for the theft charge. Her fraud scheme was discovered when the County Auditor’s Office found an uncashed check for $8,963.45.

According to the AGO, Ackerman’s 45 “claimants” included relatives, family friends, and friends of her then 18-year-old son, and she would give each “claimant” $100 to $200 for each check cashed.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Serrano is handling the case for the state.

