Spokane County, WA

Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former liability claims technician stole $1.38 million from Spokane County by filing fake claims, according to the Attorney General’s Office

Rhonda Sue Ackerman has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested claims payments from her office, according to the AGO.

According to the state’s charging documents, Ackerman used these claim payments for gambling, new cars, and lavish gifts.

The Attorney General’s Office recommended Ackerman’s court sentence to one year in prison, restitution of $1.38 million, and a $500 victim penalty assessment. A judge will determine the sentencing on January 4.

“My prosecutors and I are committed to holding those who engage in public corruption accountable,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “These prosecutions protect taxpayers and preserve the public trust.”

Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for the theft charge. Her fraud scheme was discovered when the County Auditor’s Office found an uncashed check for $8,963.45.

According to the AGO, Ackerman’s 45 “claimants” included relatives, family friends, and friends of her then 18-year-old son, and she would give each “claimant” $100 to $200 for each check cashed.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Serrano is handling the case for the state.

READ: U.S. Attorney Waldref ensures voter security ahead of the General Election

Comments / 7

Karl Egger
3d ago

All involved must be charged. Wrong is wrong and theft of that amount of monies weather $100 or millons,vthey all were involved;

Reply
4
Allie Pirtle
2d ago

So you can now steal 1.38 million and you only get a year in jail. Why isn't everyone doing this. 🤔 For real, I could work 60-70 a week for the rest of my life and never make anything close to 1.38 million. 🙄 Giving her just one year in jail is a freaking joke... 🤯🥺🤢

Reply(1)
3
Connie Keen
2d ago

She does deserve more time for that's a huge amount of money ,not to mention corruption of her own family. Bet she has not a dime left. No one will ever hire her again. Vengeance is mine saith the Lord!If not here , then when he comes.

Reply
3
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

