Yakima Herald Republic
Matthew Perry reveals how he finds out about Friends residual payments
Matthew Perry reveals how he finds out about Friends residual payments. 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry gets texts telling him how much he's still making in residuals from the classic sitcom. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jennifer Lawrence reveals the advice she 'should have taken' from Adele
Jennifer Lawrence "should have taken advice" from Adele when she warned her not to star in a film. The 32-year-old actress is good friends with global superstar Adele, 34, and explained that she had told her not to take up the offer to star in space movie 'Passengers' - which was a box office success but was panned by critics - and now wishes she had listened because the film was only made for her fans.
Yakima Herald Republic
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas
Britney Spears has apologised to Alexa Nikolas for "traumatising" her as a child. The 40-year-old pop star is thought to have confronted former child star Alexa, 30, when she starred alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on the 2000s teen comedy 'Zoey 101' and took to Twitter on Thursday (03.11.22) to explain herself just hours after Alexa herself had recounted the experience in an interview.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak confronted would-be car thief
Mindy Kaling has recalled a "genuinely scary" incident when a "weird" guy broke into B.J. Novak's car. The 43-year-old actress had gone out for dinner in Los Angeles when she was pregnant with daughter Katherine, now four, and initially just thought the man was a fan who had recognised them, before events took a dark turn.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sienna Miller had equal pay request bluntly shunned
Sienna Miller was told to "f*** off" when she asked to be paid the same as a male co-star. The 40-year-old actress was offered "less than half" the salary a man was being given for a stage role in New York City several years ago but when she raised the issue with an "extremely powerful" Broadway executive, she was stunned by their response.
Yakima Herald Republic
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
'Not a big deal': Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber photo
Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal". The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charlie Puth convinced Rihanna has been rehearsing new music
Charlie Puth is convinced Rihanna has been rehearsing new music in the studio room next to him. The 'Light Switch' hitmaker believes he has been overhearing the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker's unreleased tracks. He told Capital: “I swear to God she is rehearsing next to me, there is always security next...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hannah Waddingham banned from hotel
Hannah Waddingham was banned from a hotel for messing around in the corridor. The 'Ted Lasso' actress and a group of her friends are no longer welcome at the unnamed establishment in New York after disturbing other guests with their late-night antics. Asked if she had ever been banned from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Luke Evans 'wouldn't have a career' if sexuality meant he could only play gay roles
Luke Evans "wouldn't have a career" if his sexuality meant he should only play gay roles. The 43-year-old actor praised 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T. Davies for his speech last year, in which he said sexuality on screen should be reflected by those playing the parts, but he doesn't think it would be the right approach to take.
Yakima Herald Republic
BTS beat Taylor Swift and Drake to make Billboard Hot 100 chart history
BTS have beaten Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande to the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. The K-Pop septet have six number-ones, while the rap superstar is just one hit behind them with five. Pop idols Taylor and Ariana have four apiece, while...
Yakima Herald Republic
Claire Foy feared for her life due to stalker
Claire Foy feared a stalker would kill her and her daughter. The 'Crown' actress suffers sleepless nights and has even begged colleagues not to tag her in social media pictures in case Jason Penrose - who sent the star's publicist more than 1,000 explicit emails between 19 February 2021 and 7 February this year - uses them to track her movements after he turned up to her house and repeatdly rang her doorbell on 17 December last year, Thames Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (02.11.22).
Yakima Herald Republic
Henry Cavill recalls tough Mission: Impossible - Fallout scene
Henry Cavill's toughest scene was in 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout'. The 39-year-old actor played August Walker in the sixth installment of the Tom Cruise-led action franchise and explained how a helicopter stunt was harder than anything he has done as Superman. Henry told Collider: "Even though it's not a...
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days
Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales.
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Johnny Depp has joined Rihanna’s new Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show in a brief cameo appearance.Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this capacity.Following recent rumours of Depp’s guest appearance, which alarmed Rihanna fans, The Independent has confirmed his name features in the show’s end credits.The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show is described as a “fashion experience” and will include performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, plus cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara...
