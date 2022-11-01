Jennifer Lawrence "should have taken advice" from Adele when she warned her not to star in a film. The 32-year-old actress is good friends with global superstar Adele, 34, and explained that she had told her not to take up the offer to star in space movie 'Passengers' - which was a box office success but was panned by critics - and now wishes she had listened because the film was only made for her fans.

1 DAY AGO