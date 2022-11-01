(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO