Dottie
3d ago
It is time for America to take care of our own homeless citizens before we take care of everyone else.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
Reply(3)
6
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police union pleads to city council for promised raises in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – The mayor and Detroit’s police union agreed on a new contract on Sept. 30. But so far, those raises have yet to become a reality, and officers are leaving the force for other departments and better pay. One union leader for the police went to the...
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. – The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Porter Burks shot 19 times by Detroit police, autopsy shows as family seeks $50M
Relatives of Porter Burks cried as their attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, described where 19 bullets fatally struck the 20-year-old's body in early October. "The autopsy report indicates no shots were fired in close range, and that he was hit at least 19 times. He was executed by shots to the head, to the face,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing cases of drinks from Detroit Gordon Food Service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole cases of drinks from Gordon Food Service on Sept. 25. Surveillance photos show the suspect pulling a cart of beverages out of the store at 2760 E. Jefferson at 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
nbc25news.com
Detroit border patrol arrests wanted Mexican citizen
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Sector Border Patrol arrest two Mexican citizens Thursday in Auburn Hills. On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
fox2detroit.com
Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier last month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan ‘Boogaloo Boi’ with violent past accused of lying about drug use while buying gun
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Michigan member of the “Boogaloo Bois” that has a past with domestic violence has been accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. A criminal complaint has been filed against Timothy Allen Teagan, 24, accusing him of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement with the acquisition of a firearm.
The Oakland Press
Roseville courtroom erupts with slaying victim’s twin brother attacking defendant
The twin brother of a man shot to death in a Fraser parking lot went attacked the accused killer in court Wednesday, sparking a scuffle also among police officers and family members of the victim and defendant. Jerry Robertson, brother of the late Jerray Robertson, 28, landed a couple of...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
