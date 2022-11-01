ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dottie
3d ago

It is time for America to take care of our own homeless citizens before we take care of everyone else.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Detroit border patrol arrests wanted Mexican citizen

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Sector Border Patrol arrest two Mexican citizens Thursday in Auburn Hills. On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan ‘Boogaloo Boi’ with violent past accused of lying about drug use while buying gun

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Michigan member of the “Boogaloo Bois” that has a past with domestic violence has been accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. A criminal complaint has been filed against Timothy Allen Teagan, 24, accusing him of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement with the acquisition of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner

Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

