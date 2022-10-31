Greater Palm Springs Pride tops this weekend's nightlife

HOT PICK

Friday - Sunday

Pride: It's time for the LGBTQ community to celebrate. Greater Palm Springs Pride returns to Downtown Palm Springs this weekend with block parties, live music, a parade and more. Entertainment headliners include Polartopica on Friday, Todrick Hall on Saturday and Pussy Riot on Sunday.

The theme of Pride 2022 is "Say Gay," which symbolizes defiance of recent political extremism aimed towards the LGBTQ community.

As parade floats make their way down Palm Canyon Drive and music fills the streets of downtown Palm Springs during Pride, attendees will have everything from a wellness pavilion to an Interfaith Shabbat Service to connect them.

If you go: Friday to Sunday, downtown Palm Springs. A full list of events is available at apps.pspride.org

BEST BETS

Thursday

Country: The country band Midland might sound familiar, especially if you attended Stagecoach 2022. If you weren't lucky enough to catch their live set, you might have heard the group's 2017 hit single "Drinkin' Problem," which spawned a music video featuring the group selling moonshine. The follow-up single, "Make a Little," also became popular on country radio.

Midland released its third album, "The Last Resort: Greetings From," last May with the singles "Sunrise Tells the Story" and "Longneck Way to Go" with country singer-songwriter Jon Pardi.

Midland will perform Thursday at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa.

If you go: 8 p.m. Thursday, Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, 49-500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. $39. 951-849-3080. morongocasinoresort.com

Friday

Shakespeare: The works of William Shakespeare remain popular among fans of classical theater and drama, but many of the English Renaissance playwright's works are presented in modern themes or inspire reimaginings. Stage actor Susanna Hamnett is touring with the one-woman show "Nearly Lear," which is based on the story of "King Lear."

The production will make you laugh and cry. See for yourself on Friday when "Nearly Lear" is featured on the McCallum Theatre stage.

If you go: 6:30 p.m. Friday, McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert. $10. 760-340-2787. mccallumtheatre.com

Saturday

Mexican: Grammy-nominated singer Paquita la del Barrio is a legend of Mexican music. She's known for her bold stances against sexism in Mexican culture and has been labeled as controversial, but at 75, she doesn't show any signs of slowing down her music career and remains a force to be reckoned with.

Paquita la del Barrio will perform Saturday at Spotlight 29 Casino.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Spotlight 29 Casino, 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella. $50 to $100. 760-775-5566. spotlight29.com

Sunday

Rock: The experimental rock band Man Man features a variety of sound with synthesizers, horns and even smashing plates and fireworks. The band has released six albums and has featured many multi-instrumentalists in its lineup since forming in 2003.

Man Man will perform Sunday at Pappy and Harriet's.

If you go: 8 p.m. Sunday, Pappy and Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. $25.49. 760-228-2222. pappyandharriets.com

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.