Florida gas prices may spike as tax holiday comes to an end

Many Florida drivers could be waking up Tuesday to higher gas prices as the gas tax holiday expires Monday at midnight.

So if your gas tank is close to empty you may want to fill up before then.

Many stations were selling a gallon of gas for $3.17 a gallon adding 25 cents would push a gallon of gas up to $3.42 a gallon and for many drivers like Anthony Almonte that can be painful.

Filling up his van already costs him just over $100.

“I do around 130 or 140 miles a day. It’s what I do for a living. I mean gas going up will hurt my pocket.

Gas prices globally rose in October and John Risk with AAA pointed out prices in SWFL are some of the cheapest nationwide.

“If you remember OPEC had a meeting where they are going to limit supply the very first of october….so that kind of negated the .25c tax holiday,” Risk said.

U.S. Chief Economist Jared Burnstein pointed out President Biden responded by releasing oil from the strategic reserve.

“That was instrumental in starting that trend of declining prices at the pump,” Burnstein said.

But eliminating the gas tax in Florida for the month of October could set us up for a spike Tuesday.

During an interview earlier this month Governor DeSantis was asked if would consider extending the gas tax holiday.

“I would do it. I asked for a longer period with the legislature. Their view was it benefits a lot of out of staters. That’s why they didn’t want to do it over the summer. I don’t think that is true. So we’ll see what we can do,” DeSantis said.

Josia Ncovy argues an extension would give motorists in Southwest Florida a needed break.

“Since the hurricane happened. I’d like to see him keep it down a little bit. Just a little bit,” Ncovy said.

The governor’s office warned that stations can’t simply hike prices on Tuesday if their gas on hand was already purchased tax-free.