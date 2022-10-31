Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Boardman community supporting graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of miles aren’t stopping Boardman High School grads from supporting one of their own. Brian O’Neill now lives in Chicago but is organizing a fundraiser to support a former classmate with ALS. Chris Yozwiak was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and now...
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
WYTV.com
‘Beef Stew’ coming to help woman with rare disorder
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Comfort food makes you feel better. Beef stew is one of the best. A community dinner this weekend will help someone else feel better. Kristina Bayus had surgery four months ago to fix multiple compression syndromes. We shared her story as she was preparing to go to Germany. She’s still healing from the surgery but believes it was successful.
WYTV.com
Warren welcomes new firefighter
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
WYTV.com
300 bras collected by MV Rescue Mission
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donations to the Rescue Mission are once again benefiting its residents. Tuesday, the shelter got more than 300 bras for the women to try on and take. First News told you two weeks ago there was a need for new undergarments. Because of that story, a lot...
WYTV.com
Vigil offers solace to family of Girard man killed in Columbus
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Girard, a crowd packed the St. Rose Catholic Church to remember Kevin Sobnosky. The 21-year-old was killed by crossfire in a shooting in Columbus at a Sheetz gas station over the weekend. Two other people were in the car with him, but only Sobnosky was hit.
WYTV.com
Youngstown Lifeguard Academy grows footprint
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy received approval to start as a state demonstration project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. A new set of training classes starts in December. The academy hopes to have forty recruits. It has 20 interested groups from across...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
WYTV.com
Drought monitor: Abnormally dry conditions continue across the area
For the past few months, part of our viewing area has been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows which areas are experiencing drought conditions. It also shows which areas are close to entering drought conditions. It is updated weekly, with the update released every Thursday. The Nov. 3 update shows an expansion of abnormally dry conditions across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania.
WYTV.com
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing Mckelvey Lake. The city bought the lake several years ago from Aqua Ohio. Recently, the state awarded a $175,000 grant to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy for the property. The conservancy...
WYTV.com
Hometown Heroes feed hundreds with local food pantry
POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you had told our Hometown Hero in 2002 that she would eventually be feeding hundreds of hungry people each month, she never would have believed you. One local couple has built an amazing enterprise inside the New Life Church in Poland. If God had...
WFMJ.com
Is national turkey shortage affecting the Mahoning Valley?
There have been reports of a national turkey shortage because of the Avian flu impacting millions of birds leaving people concerned about whether there will be enough turkeys at the store for Thanksgiving dinner. The Ohio Grocers Association said when you shop for Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may notice...
WYTV.com
A new place to worship this holiday season
CANFIELD, Oh – Old North Church in Canfield is gearing up for the holiday season and attendance is through the roof. Pastor Nick Gatzke says post-COVID, the numbers have skyrocketed and people have a lot of big life questions during this time of year. He says those questions create the perfect opportunity to engage with worshippers every week at Old North.
WYTV.com
Many trustees, residents in Howland, Vienna against Niles annexation
(WKBN) – The trustees of Howland and Vienna joined together Wednesday night to formally oppose a request from two property owners to annex their land into Niles. This after person after person spoke against the annexation — one going as far to say he’ll pay more for electricity before he becomes part of Niles.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
americanmilitarynews.com
National Guard member from Pennsylvania killed in Fort Indiantown Gap training accident
A National Guard member from New Castle died in a crash during training over the weekend in Central Pennsylvania, officials said Monday, Oct. 24. Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, was killed Saturday in “an accident involving two military vehicles,” according to Capt. Travis Mueller. Ms. Shay was an Army...
FBI: Lawrence County man surrenders on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
An Ellwood City man surrendered to FBI this morning on charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Brian Douglas Sizer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other offenses on Capitol grounds.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
WYTV.com
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The entire parish of St. Rose Catholic Church is mourning the loss of one of its parishioners who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Columbus. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been...
