ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

‘Play for my boy’: Petry lives on through Missouri’s Bailey

Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost. The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri's 'Jack-of-all-trades'

The football had barely bounced off the Memorial Stadium turf when Daylan Carnell made the play. Shedding his blocker on the right side of Georgia’s offensive line, Carnell activated his sixth sense as soon as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett botched the handoff to running back Daijun Edwards near midfield.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball

Before every match, Riley Buckley is out at center court in the Hearnes Center practicing her passes. She leaps up into the air, arms extended, meeting and guiding the ball with a gentle touch before she sends it behind her, in front of her, to the side of her — every conceivable angle that she might have to work with in the match ahead.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker

Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball prepared for exhibition against Wash U

Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana. Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Battle set for rematch with Helias in district semifinals

After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
Columbia Missourian

Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Terminology carryover helped Tigers improve defense

When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens basketball shines in season opener

It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated

Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight matches. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks volleyball advances to state championship; Eldon finishes fourth

Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship match, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in the semifinals Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School

On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy