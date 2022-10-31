Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
‘Play for my boy’: Petry lives on through Missouri’s Bailey
Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost. The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's 'Jack-of-all-trades'
The football had barely bounced off the Memorial Stadium turf when Daylan Carnell made the play. Shedding his blocker on the right side of Georgia’s offensive line, Carnell activated his sixth sense as soon as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett botched the handoff to running back Daijun Edwards near midfield.
Columbia Missourian
Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball
Before every match, Riley Buckley is out at center court in the Hearnes Center practicing her passes. She leaps up into the air, arms extended, meeting and guiding the ball with a gentle touch before she sends it behind her, in front of her, to the side of her — every conceivable angle that she might have to work with in the match ahead.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
Columbia Missourian
Win small, win big: Former Bowden quote powers MU's Manuel
As it entered the bye week, Missouri was frustrated. Coming out of its past three contests with one-score losses, the program was inching closer to grabbing an SEC win, but hadn’t yet managed the feat.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball prepared for exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana. Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Columbia Missourian
Battle set for rematch with Helias in district semifinals
After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
Columbia Missourian
Terminology carryover helped Tigers improve defense
When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it.
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball shines in season opener
It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated
Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight matches. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks volleyball advances to state championship; Eldon finishes fourth
Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship match, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in the semifinals Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back....
Columbia Missourian
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football hoping experience gained by underclassmen leads to wins next year
After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
