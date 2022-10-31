With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO