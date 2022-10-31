Read full article on original website
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gourds for a good cause
Every year, hundreds of pumpkins are left at grocery stores and pumpkin patches around the country. These gourds are unchosen, unhoused and uncarved. But this fall, they won’t go to waste. The animals at the Los Angeles Zoo are going to eat them. “Some animals eat them; some attack...
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
Daily Trojan
Misogyny of Witchcraft exhibit opens at Doheny Memorial Library
Just in time for spooky season, a new exhibit at Doheny Memorial Library displays the gory history of the witchcraft trials. Fear of witchcraft led to the persecution and execution of around 50,000 people by the late 16th cCentury. Books that sought to undermine the position of women in society veiled their intentions through criticisms of witchcraft, which came to be associated with untamed female deviance and mental illness.
Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy
With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
aenews.org
Anaheim High Haunted Tour
On October 26, 2022, the night of the Halloween dance, the Anaheim Senior class held the annual Ghost Tour on campus. The event began at 7pm, right after the school’s dance. Ms. Rodarte was the teacher present, selling tickets and telling students about the events that took place. Snacks...
37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mariachi music has “Herederos” bringing it’s genre to the future generations
The celebrations for Day of the Dead kicked off at the ninth annual Día De Los Muertos Art Festival at the Downey Theater. In a vibrant event the community joined to celebrate with face painting, food and music ranging from baile folklorico acts to salsa ensembles. After the fun...
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
Police Searching For Teen Last Seen Halloween Night
The LAPD is looking for 18-year-old Andrew Wright, last seen on Halloween night.
uscannenbergmedia.com
LA vs. Hate week begins
United Against Hate Week was conceived at Berkeley in 2017, and was passed as a motion to take place in LA beginning in 2018. The initiative partners with LA v. Hate, a community-based organization that focuses on uniting against hate incidents. LA v. Hate’s marketing partner Dana Coffman spoke further...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From the club to the classroom: Introducing Madison Moore
Madison Moore’s first class as an assistant professor of critical studies began with two minutes of booming underground vogue, or ballroom music — a cacophony of disco, hip-hop, electronic and house — that echoed off the white walls of the classroom in the same way music infiltrates an abandoned warehouse that performs as a temporary nightclub.
Paradise Post
After fentanyl found in candy bags at LAX, officials warn parents to check Halloween candy
Local and federal law enforcement officials are warning parents to inspect their kids’ Halloween candy this year after 12,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were found in candy packaging at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 19. The dealers weren’t targeting children, and authorities don’t believe the fentanyl will be deliberately...
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
Deadly Korean Stampede's Impact Felt On Halloween In LA's Koreatown
This tragedy has touched local Koreans, as well as other community members, while putting a damper on local Halloween celebrations.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
theeastsiderla.com
Eagle Rock's Tiny Home Village: A challenging mission, some mixed reactions
Eagle Rock -- A Tiny Home Village has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed. In a Figueroa Street parking lot, 48 white, prefab cabins - equipped with beds, microwaves, A/C and heaters -- stand...
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘1st Annual Day of the Dead Community Event’ aims to connect the USC Health Sciences Campus with surrounding East L.A. culture
The USC School of Pharmacy is hosting its first ever community outreach event, a celebration for Día de los Muertos, in an effort to connect with Latinx communities near the Health Sciences Campus and encourage vaccination. The celebration, known as the “1st Annual Day of the Dead Community Event,”...
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Comments / 0