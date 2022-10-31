ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gourds for a good cause

Every year, hundreds of pumpkins are left at grocery stores and pumpkin patches around the country. These gourds are unchosen, unhoused and uncarved. But this fall, they won’t go to waste. The animals at the Los Angeles Zoo are going to eat them. “Some animals eat them; some attack...
Misogyny of Witchcraft exhibit opens at Doheny Memorial Library

Just in time for spooky season, a new exhibit at Doheny Memorial Library displays the gory history of the witchcraft trials. Fear of witchcraft led to the persecution and execution of around 50,000 people by the late 16th cCentury. Books that sought to undermine the position of women in society veiled their intentions through criticisms of witchcraft, which came to be associated with untamed female deviance and mental illness.
Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy

With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
Anaheim High Haunted Tour

On October 26, 2022, the night of the Halloween dance, the Anaheim Senior class held the annual Ghost Tour on campus. The event began at 7pm, right after the school’s dance. Ms. Rodarte was the teacher present, selling tickets and telling students about the events that took place. Snacks...
37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November

It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
LA vs. Hate week begins

United Against Hate Week was conceived at Berkeley in 2017, and was passed as a motion to take place in LA beginning in 2018. The initiative partners with LA v. Hate, a community-based organization that focuses on uniting against hate incidents. LA v. Hate’s marketing partner Dana Coffman spoke further...
From the club to the classroom: Introducing Madison Moore

Madison Moore’s first class as an assistant professor of critical studies began with two minutes of booming underground vogue, or ballroom music — a cacophony of disco, hip-hop, electronic and house — that echoed off the white walls of the classroom in the same way music infiltrates an abandoned warehouse that performs as a temporary nightclub.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
‘1st Annual Day of the Dead Community Event’ aims to connect the USC Health Sciences Campus with surrounding East L.A. culture

The USC School of Pharmacy is hosting its first ever community outreach event, a celebration for Día de los Muertos, in an effort to connect with Latinx communities near the Health Sciences Campus and encourage vaccination. The celebration, known as the “1st Annual Day of the Dead Community Event,”...
