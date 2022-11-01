Read full article on original website
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
wbaa.org
What is Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and what does it do for struggling homeowners?
Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to combat COVID-19-related setbacks. Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is the state’s fund for Hoosiers. One listener wondered why applications were taking long to process and if others struggled with foreclosures in the process. John Brengle...
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
thecentersquare.com
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase
A monthly gas sales tax increases today in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost...
WISH-TV
2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
cbs4indy.com
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana headquarters will be laid off as of December 30.
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in October?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
aarp.org
Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund
Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
Fed's interest rate hikes to impact Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve sent the stock market tumbling, but the impact of the increase goes well beyond Wall Street. The Fed approved its fourth straight interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percent earlier, the sixth time this year they've raised rates.
WTHR
Do this before your health insurance resets
INDIANAPOLIS — We are 60 days away from the new year — the date when health insurance plans reset. Here are some ways to make the most of your plan. FSA money needs to be used by Dec. 31, unless your plan offers a grace period or carryovers. Employers will not offer both.
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
NECN
Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
WTHR
Indiana's US Senate candidates discuss priorities if elected
Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. This election cycle, every voter in Indiana will have the chance to select who represents the Hoosier state in the United States Senate.
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Untreated mental illness costs Indiana billions
A health policy researcher at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health says the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana is higher than the value of corn produced in the Hoosier State. Justin Blackburn, who is an associate professor of health policy and management, says a new study puts the economic impact at an estimated to be $4.2 billion a year. The costs come primarily from premature losses of life and losses of productivity, but also the increased medical costs stemming from chronic conditions and emergency department visits.
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
WTHR
2022 Voting Guide: What you need to know about voting in the midterm election
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums on...
WTHR
