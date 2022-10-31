ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Goodall
3d ago

I guess it's time for China to tell us where we can put our aircraft now they already want to tell us where we can sail we'll see who we can have for trading partners what we should be doing in the Russian war and oh yeah where the chips are going to be made from now on so I guess maybe we don't need a president or vice president anymore because we got China to do the job for us not in this lifetime

james mcclain
1d ago

😂😂😂 The Chinese and Russians want us to lay down and be passive? Good luck! Your actions will trigger your own consequences, you try to tell our people not to visit other countries, and you beat your drums of war, as if we are afraid. I assure you that you will be the ones afraid! Leave people alone, shut your mouths or get busy! We hate hearing all that hot air spewing out! Action speaks louder than words! We do not fear cowards! If you are not afraid now, you will be!

