Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
From Balloons to Powwows to Rodeos, Rapid City Has It All
Right outside Rapid City, South Dakota, lies the birthplace of the space-age Stratobowl. It was from this location in 1935 that the Army Air Corps and National Geographic Society launched a world-record-breaking manned hot air balloon. Each year in September, experienced balloonists gather to celebrate the flight. Black Hills Powwow.
Deadwood’s local celebrity: Bellina the House Chicken
Did you know that Deadwood is home to a world-famous chicken?. Bellina the House Chicken is a domestic bird who serves as an ambassador of education and joy across the world. Here’s a list of five things you probably didn’t know about Bellina the House Chicken:. Bellina is...
Two events you can participate in to give back to the community during the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This time of year, donating food or time can be an easy way to give back to the community. The Public Works Department of the City of Rapid City teamed up with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union to hold this food drive for it’s first year.
Stories Behind The Banners: Rosemary McMahon reflects on her service in WAVES
Rosemary McMahon is one of the few women currently represented by a Veterans Honor Banner in Downtown Rapid City. McMahon served in WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) to the Navy, and she carries her legacy with great pride. When she was just 20 years old, McMahon made the...
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
37 photos of hot drinks to enjoy on a cold day at coffee shops in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the weather continues to get colder, it can be nice to enjoy a warm beverage from coffee shops in the Black Hills area. Here are 37 photos of hot drinks from coffee shops in Rapid City like Harriet & Oak and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
Sturgis Police use deer harvest to prevent traffic accidents and give back
STURGIS, S.D. — Wild animals don’t always stick to nature, especially if they’re finding food in the city. Deer pose a particular threat in towns like Sturgis, where vehicle crashes involving deer are common and dangerous. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater answers a few questions about the...
Halloween Night in Rapid City
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
Stories Behind The Banner: Travis Ugland shares his unique story and the challenges he faced
Travis Ugland, an Army veteran from Rapid City, is one of the many heroes being honored with a banner in Downtown Rapid City. Ugland shared the unique story of his time in the service and the challenges he faced after being medically chaptered. “It was near September 11 when I...
Feeding South Dakota will hand out meals for people to gobble up who might need help for Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are concerned about whether or not you’ll be able to pull together a Thanksgiving meal for you and your family, Feeding South Dakota will hold their annual Turkey giveaway. The 12th annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 for...
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
Rapid City’s Youth Action Board wants to prevent runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
