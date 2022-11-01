ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
greatamericanwest.co

From Balloons to Powwows to Rodeos, Rapid City Has It All

Right outside Rapid City, South Dakota, lies the birthplace of the space-age Stratobowl. It was from this location in 1935 that the Army Air Corps and National Geographic Society launched a world-record-breaking manned hot air balloon. Each year in September, experienced balloonists gather to celebrate the flight. Black Hills Powwow.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Deadwood’s local celebrity: Bellina the House Chicken

Did you know that Deadwood is home to a world-famous chicken?. Bellina the House Chicken is a domestic bird who serves as an ambassador of education and joy across the world. Here’s a list of five things you probably didn’t know about Bellina the House Chicken:. Bellina is...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Police use deer harvest to prevent traffic accidents and give back

STURGIS, S.D. — Wild animals don’t always stick to nature, especially if they’re finding food in the city. Deer pose a particular threat in towns like Sturgis, where vehicle crashes involving deer are common and dangerous. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater answers a few questions about the...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
KEVN

Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City’s Youth Action Board wants to prevent runaways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
newscenter1.tv

Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’

Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy