ClickOnDetroit.com

New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race

ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

ESPN Personality Calls MSU Response to Tunnel Incident ‘Garbage’

I’m usually a proud Michigan State Spartan, but this tunnel incident is certainly disturbing. The video of 10 Michigan State football players beating up on a Michigan player in the tunnel following last Saturday’s big game has gone viral, and the world is pretty shocked. Thank goodness basketball season is starting. Let’s hope Tom Izzo doesn’t have any incidents like this during the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?. Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime. Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:. ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree Town’s men and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
EAST LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
MICHIGAN STATE

