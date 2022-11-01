Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley to step down Friday
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced Wednesday that his last day as president will be Friday, Nov. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race
ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
wcsx.com
ESPN Personality Calls MSU Response to Tunnel Incident ‘Garbage’
I’m usually a proud Michigan State Spartan, but this tunnel incident is certainly disturbing. The video of 10 Michigan State football players beating up on a Michigan player in the tunnel following last Saturday’s big game has gone viral, and the world is pretty shocked. Thank goodness basketball season is starting. Let’s hope Tom Izzo doesn’t have any incidents like this during the season.
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
WILX-TV
Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring
ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?. Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime. Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:. ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree Town’s men and...
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘SLHS is getting bombed’: South Lyon High School evacuated after 3rd threat in 10 days
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – For the third time in 10 days, a threat was written on the wall of a bathroom inside South Lyon High School, this time claiming the building was going to be bombed. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) after a message...
