AFP

Nets' Irving, suspended in anti-semitism furore, apologizes

Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving, banned by the Nets for at least five games over his "failure to disavow anti-semitism," issued an apology late on Thursday for the social media post that sparked the furore. Following those developments, Irving finally offered an apology on Instagram late Thursday night.
