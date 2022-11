An injured ankle had Jamaal Brown sidelined at this time last year, making him an unhappy spectator when Upper St. Clair lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers haven’t won a WPIAL playoff game since 2019, back when Brown was a freshman attending high school in Florida, but he’s hoping that drought ends this week. As a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back with 18 Division I offers, having Brown healthy will boost their chances.

