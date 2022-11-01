ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Man arrested after yelling via megaphone, refusing to leave board of elections

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
A man was arrested Saturday at the Hamilton County Board of Elections after officials say he yelled through a megaphone on the premises and refused to leave.

Stephan Pryor, 43, of Over-the-Rhine, is charged with criminal trespassing after the weekend incident at the Norwood facility. Officers engaged with Pryor around 1:30 p.m., while early in-person voting was underway for the day.

According to board of elections director Sherry Poland, the board implemented a policy in March banning the use of bullhorns on the premises because they can be heard inside. Ohio law prohibits campaigning inside a polling location.

Pryor was reportedly asked to stop using the bullhorn and to leave the property. He refused, Poland said, and Norwood police responded to ask him to leave. He was arrested after refusing again, an incident report states.

The Enquirer spoke with Pryor on Monday evening. He said after he cast a ballot, he went to advertise candidates as he often does for elections. It is not the first time he's used a megaphone at the facility, he said.

He said he was standing the proper distance from the building and didn't break laws regarding polling place advertisements. He cited that the board's recent rule regarding megaphones is not protected directly by Ohio Revised Code.

“They did me wrong. They arrested me in front of everybody – that was wrong," Pryor said.

Pryor was arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Monday. His next court date is Nov. 18.

