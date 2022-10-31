Halloween parade draws thousands to downtown Coldwater

COLDWATER — The Halloween Parade drew thousands downtown Coldwater on Saturday night. The weather late in October is always a gamble, but Saturday was a jackpot, and it showed in the turnout.

The street was lined for blocks and many children, teens, adults and family pet were in costume.

Following the fire truck came the Coldwater High School marching band, in costume rather than uniform playing fun Halloween music.

For the next 45 minutes, many groups, organizations, companies and some politicians were in the line up.

