Star Wars returns to CG animation with Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts released simultaneously on Disney+. Despite the short-form format, everything that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm Animation perfected through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remains intact and on display. Compared to those series, Tales of the Jedi is a somber experience, lacking the rousing score, epic wartime battles, and clandestine sabotage missions. Instead, it perfectly sets a tone that befits its character-focused story, touching on the Jedi blindspots that allowed the Dark Side to thrive in the years leading to the rise of the Empire via the lives of two Jedi who saw and experienced those failings and responded to them in different ways.

9 DAYS AGO