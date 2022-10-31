Read full article on original website
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Why is Mark Zuckerberg so obsessed with building the metaverse? It has a lot to do with Apple.
The Facebook founder mentioned Apple several times while discussing third-quarter results and "fortifying" the business.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Google Chrome users just got a great new money saving feature
The latest version of Chrome makes it easier than ever to get where and what you want
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Google reportedly spends $100 million on avatars to take on TikTok
Google may be ailing in ad revenue right now and pushing harder on hardware, but it's also seemingly not against spending nine digits to buy an AI-powered imaging company focused on making avatars. That's reportedly what's just happened, according to a source familiar with the matter. That source tells TechCrunch...
How to Delete All Promotions in Gmail?
Emails you receive on Gmail are mainly categorized into three parts- Primary, Promotions, and Socials. Among these categories, the Promotions tab doesn’t require your immediate attention. Emails relating to deals, offers, marketing, and other promotional emails usually land here. So, you can delete or disable the whole category from...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date
Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
Google’s building package tracking right into your Gmail inbox
Google is adding package tracking features to Gmail, which should make it easier to see where your orders are at a glance while you scroll through your emails. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company says you’ll start seeing “a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox” in the next few weeks.
Uber is now spamming phones with ads for other companies
Less than two weeks after Uber launched a dedicated advertising division, some users have started to see ads for other companies in push notifications sent by the Uber app. Over the weekend, a number of users took to Twitter to share screenshots of an ad for the Peleton app that the Uber app had sent them. This is likely just the beginning.
Mark Zuckerberg is trying to do what Google did with Android — but he learned all the wrong lessons
Meta's effort to build the metaverse is a way to wrangle back control of consumer data from Apple, experts say. The attempt to gain a competitive advantage over Apple is reminiscent of Google's effort to build Android. Google's effort paid off, but it's likely that Mark Zuckerberg learned the wrong...
Portland startup raises $5.5M for tech that monitors reliability of cloud products
Metrist, a Portland-based startup designed to monitor the reliability of cloud services and products from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure and others, launched on Tuesday with $5.5 million in funding. The company was co-founded by CEO Jeff Martens and CTO Ryan Duffield, whose experience in DevOps traces back to...
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
People Googled excuses to skip work over 2 million times this year amid return-to-office mandates, a nearly 1900% increase from 2020
"Calling in sick" was the most-searched term in 2022 of the 10 most popular searches over the past five years, followed by "excuse to miss work."
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
