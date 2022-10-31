Read full article on original website
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend
More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) is set to turn the lights off for the final time. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note posted by the business was shared across social media by lamenting diners. The note reads:
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Silent Planet To Miss Salt Lake City, UT Show After Being Involved In Van Accident
Silent Planet have announced that they were involved in a van accident amid their overnight trek across Wyoming on their way to tonight’s (November 03rd) planned show in Salt Lake City, UT. As a result of the accident, the Californian metalcore outfit will be unable to make their aforementioned live performance in Salt Lake City, UT.
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
Study shows that there is still a wage gap for women and minorities in Utah
According to a 2022 study, Utah is still seeing wage gaps for minorities and women. The study was recently conducted by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, detailing how there was a significant gap in jobs where women and minorities are underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and authority.
Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot
Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources urged fishers to catch and kill invasive burbot in Flaming Gorge. The fish pose a threat to the ecosystem and diversity of the popular reservoir and river.
Utah Football Uses Weather To Debut Game Nine Uniform
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes’ creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform rather than the indoor ones they had previously shot. Utah went with Dixon’s idea.
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
