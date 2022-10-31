ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) is set to turn the lights off for the final time. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note posted by the business was shared across social media by lamenting diners. The note reads:
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Blogging Time

Why More and More People are Moving to Utah

Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
Study shows that there is still a wage gap for women and minorities in Utah

According to a 2022 study, Utah is still seeing wage gaps for minorities and women. The study was recently conducted by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, detailing how there was a significant gap in jobs where women and minorities are underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and authority.
Utah Football Uses Weather To Debut Game Nine Uniform

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes’ creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform rather than the indoor ones they had previously shot. Utah went with Dixon’s idea.
When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation

An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
