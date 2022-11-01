Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
Milwaukee brewery makes City Christmas tree into beer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Christmas tree is the gift that keeps on giving. The city's tree now sits in Deer District for the holiday season. Erwin Boehme, 93, donated the tree to the city. He planted it by seed himself in the 1970s. People will now be able to enjoy...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
WISN
The 12th Annual Turkey Ticker Challenge kicks off
MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, Nov., 1 the 12th annual Turkey Ticker Challenge kicked off. Turkeys are $15 each and will be matched bird-for-bird all November long. The Turkey Ticker Challenge aims to help families, seniors and children celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday by ensuring a turkey is the centerpiece at their Thanksgiving table and encourages the public to be especially generous with turkey donations this year.
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
CBS Chicago
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
WISN
Waukesha asks for help to create permanent parade memorial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha is asking people to help create a permanent memorial to the victims of the Christmas Parade attack last November. Six people were killed and more than 60 injured when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in a red SUV. The Waukesha Parade...
visitkenosha.com
A Love For Local Coffee Shops
The smell of roasted beans; the sound of distant neighbors connecting; the view of a city we’ve all grown to love… You know what I’m talking about before I even talk about it: Small town coffee shops. Some areas are limited to just one or two to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WISN
Chicago's only Native American executive chef shares her food, culture in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — November is Native American Heritage Month and an indigenous chef is sharing her culture and food with Milwaukee. Chef Jessica Paemonekot is the executive chef of Ketapanen Kitchen. "In the Menominee language, ketapenen is an expression of love," she explained. She is a lifelong member of Wisconsin's...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
WISN
Latino Arts Inc. celebrates Day of the Dead
MILWAUKEE — The Latino Arts Inc. gallery hosts an annual exhibit dedicated to Dia de Los Muertos. Ofrendas, or alters, are created to honor lost loved ones who have died. For nearly 10 years, Jacobo Lovo, the managing artistic director at Latino Arts Inc., has worked to create the community display.
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
WISN
Milwaukee's official Christmas tree cut down
MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee officials harvested the annual City Christmas Tree Tuesday morning. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by 93-year-old Erwin Boehme from his home near 58th Street and Garfield Avenue. Boehme is a retired Milwaukee firefighter and served in the armed forces. He planted...
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
Dancing Granny injured in parade performs for caregivers that saved her life
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield church's 'trunk-or-treat' a Halloween success
A Brookfield church gives its families a Halloween option that brought lots of smiles. Instead of trick-or-treat, they did trunk-or-treat.
Comments / 1