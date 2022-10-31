ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Highway Patrol investigating shooting death on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A jack-knifed semi on southbound I-15 near 5300 South led to traffic delays Wednesday morning. Now, the Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after finding one person dead of a gunshot wound at the scene. The UHP said a car hauler and a white car were involved...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman’s life. Soundra Fehr was putting away...
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT

