Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
Utah Highway Patrol investigating shooting death on I-15 in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A jack-knifed semi on southbound I-15 near 5300 South led to traffic delays Wednesday morning. Now, the Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after finding one person dead of a gunshot wound at the scene. The UHP said a car hauler and a white car were involved...
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman’s life. Soundra Fehr was putting away...
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
UHP: Road rage, other aggressive driving behaviors on rise in concerning trend
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday was urging calm on the freeways following the latest road rage shooting in Davis County that left windows shattered and one driver under arrest. The shooting from moving vehicle to moving vehicle on southbound I-15, south of Kaysville, was...
Update: Court documents provide new details in Woods Cross high-speed chase with 4-year-old in car
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged drunken driver who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old inside crashed head-on into a police car before being arrested, court documents state. Police say Michael Lee Freeman, 49, kidnapped and physically...
One driver dead from gunshot wound, 1 being questioned after possible road rage incident in Murray
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The male driver of a passenger car has been found dead from a gunshot wound near a jack-knifed car hauler on southbound Interstate 15 in Murray. The call came in to dispatch at about 9:45 a.m., and troopers and other emergency...
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in West Bountiful neighborhood
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — In response to a SWAT situation where a male suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence, police have ordered a shelter in place for a Davis County neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the incident started near 800 West and 400 North in West...
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
Police: College student escapes kidnapping after being trapped in bedroom of Provo home
PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A college student escaped a kidnapping Monday after police say a 39-year-old man trapped her in the bedroom of his Provo home. Provo police say the female college student went to a home at 2475 W. 200 North to buy a hat for a costume.
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
