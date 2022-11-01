Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HOUSTON - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston. Reports...
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
KHOU
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Submerged Car In Houston: Police
Heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out of the water and allow police to get to the bodies, which had been there for some time.
Several People Shot In Possible Human Smuggling Operation
Police detained nine people as they left a Texas hotel.
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash after driver runs stop sign while turning onto North SH 6, police say
HOUSTON – A motorcycle driver died two days after being struck by a truck on Oct. 25 in the Bear Creek area, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North State Highway 6. Police said the victim was...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
The victim said he found his MacBook through the 'Find My iPhone' app. But when he confronted the deputy, he told him he didn't have it.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
KHOU
'I was scared, but I had to go' | Nurse who tried to help TakeOff after shooting says it was too late
HOUSTON, Texas — WARNING: Contains graphic content. A nurse who tried to come to Migos rapper TakeOff's aid after he was shot in downtown Houston said there was nothing she could do to save him. The infusion nurse, who wanted to remain anonymous, lives near the bowling alley where...
Click2Houston.com
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
fox26houston.com
New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
KHOU
Teenager who survived deadly crash during chase suing HPD, City of Houston
U'reka Adams was a passenger in a rideshare service when the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash during a chase. The driver of the rideshare died.
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
Click2Houston.com
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
KHOU
