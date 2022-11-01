ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy