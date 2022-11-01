HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO