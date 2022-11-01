ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Gun found in baby crib during drug busts, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSQZb_0ithZsxm00

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A gun inside a baby’s crib was among the weapons and drugs found during several police busts on Friday afternoon in Dyersburg, authorities said.

In a special operation by the Dyersburg Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Correction and the U.S. Marshals, officers conducted seizures in the city’s high-crime areas. Searches of 15 homes resulted in eight arrests and 19 new warrants, police said.

One search of a home — at the Green Tree Apartments on Hwy 51 — found about 350 oxycodone pills, 31 grams of packaged marijuana, six handguns with extended capacity ammunition clips, 120 rounds of ammunition and the firearm under the mattress of a baby’s crib, police said.

Police said that six people in the apartment were found have warrants for their arrests.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
Kait 8

One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon

A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years after officers shot during standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WATE

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday, October 25. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Police ask for help in finding vehicle of interest in shooting

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Hayti Police are working to track down a vehicle in connection with a shooting investigation. A photo of the vehicle in question was posted on their Facebook page. The vehicle appears to be a white SUV. Police said it could be missing a rear window. Hayti...
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
SIKESTON, MO
WBBJ

Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
MAYFIELD, KY
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy