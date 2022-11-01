Gun found in baby crib during drug busts, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A gun inside a baby’s crib was among the weapons and drugs found during several police busts on Friday afternoon in Dyersburg, authorities said.

In a special operation by the Dyersburg Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Correction and the U.S. Marshals, officers conducted seizures in the city’s high-crime areas. Searches of 15 homes resulted in eight arrests and 19 new warrants, police said.

One search of a home — at the Green Tree Apartments on Hwy 51 — found about 350 oxycodone pills, 31 grams of packaged marijuana, six handguns with extended capacity ammunition clips, 120 rounds of ammunition and the firearm under the mattress of a baby’s crib, police said.

Police said that six people in the apartment were found have warrants for their arrests.