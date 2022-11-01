Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Mansion House
The current owners are not spooked by the ghost that occupies their home at 453 Carter Street. The cast of characters that lived in this residence seems as though they would be excellent housemates. The house, known as the Mansion House or the “Benedict-Eels-Thatcher House,” is reputedly the oldest house in New Canaan.
Norwalk Business Development Center to celebrate grand opening today
The Norwalk Business Development Center will celebrate its grand opening today.
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
zip06.com
Jennifer Donahue: Spreading the Word
Whether it’s telling people about an upcoming town event or promoting a local business, Old Saybrook’s Director of Economic Development and Communications Jennifer Donahue works to get the word out about Old Saybrook. “It’s a little bit of everything” Jennifer says. “I do everything from outreach to business...
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
Danbury Area Folks Showoff Their Creative, Funny and Terrifying Halloween Costumes
Every year for the past few, I cast a digital net, asking the listeners of the I-95 Morning Show to send me pictures of their Halloween costume. The first few years were not great, the costumes were not great, the picture quality was ass, they were simply underwhelming. But this year, this year was pretty, pretty, pretty good.
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
theorangetimes.com
Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro
The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Fairfield Mirror
National Sandwich Day: The Best Thing Between Sliced Bread!
Congratulations, Stags! We have reached the halfway point of the Fall Semester! This milestone is marked with excitement, as Thanksgiving break is mere weeks away. The thought of this holiday may conjure the visual of a lavish feast, complete with picture-perfect poultry and platters stacked high with all of your seasonal favorites. Personally, my mental image is reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting: capturing an essence of leisure worthy of the cover of the “Saturday Evening Post.”
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour One Family’s Expansive Connecticut Home That Was Originally a Two-Room Cabin
Nearly 9,000 square feet of reading nooks, a library, and just one TV. It’s not exactly the description of your typical suburban home these days, but New York City–based mother-daughter interior design firm McGrath II’s 30-something clients aren’t average either. “They’re both creatives, and I have to say they were fearless,” says Lauren McGrath, who along with Suzanne McGrath has a studio shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A lot of our clients are afraid of committing to too much pattern or color but they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! You only live once!’” Enter a mudroom painted an “amazing” archival pink, a kitchen awash in leafy green, and a breakfast room enveloped in rich chocolatey brown, all by Farrow & Ball.
Comments / 0