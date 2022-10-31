ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

New Akron law imposes minimum jail time for violence against election workers

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Local lawmakers in Akron sent a clear message to anyone planning to intimidate, harass or interfere with voters or election workers on Tuesday.

If convicted, you will go to jail.

So far, though, county officials say they haven't heard of any election interference issues in Summit County or Ohio in the upcoming midterm elections.

Introduced by Tara Mosley of Ward 5, Akron City Council considered and passed the new law Monday, just over a week ahead of Election Day. The "local election interference law" codifies definitions and rules in Title 35 of the Ohio Revised Code, which governs elections statewide.

The law basically makes election interference, as defined by state law, a local crime that can be charged in Akron Municipal Court as a misdemeanor. In one aspect, though, Chief City Prosecutor Craig Morgan explained that the local law would go further than state law by imposing three-day minimum jail sentences for anyone guilty of harassing, intimidating or abusing election workers and officials.

And anyone convicted multiple times of these offenses would serve their minimum three-day sentences (or longer if a judge saw fit) consecutively, with no chance of work release or other accommodations.

“The key component that stands out here by enacting this piece would be the mandatory, non-suspendible jail time," Morgan said Monday afternoon as council's Rules Committee gave unanimous approval of the new law, which passed Monday night 13-0.

Felonies in Title 35 would be handled by the Summit County Court of Common Pleas and, therefore, not subject to the mandatory minimum.

In presenting the new law to her colleagues, Mosley shard articles of how other states this year have beefed up the penalties for going after election workers and officials. In some of those states, the American Civil Liberties Union and associations of defense attorneys have opposed the additional penalties, arguing that laws on the books are enough to discourage and prosecute wrongdoing.

And no one on council cited a local election concern, though some referenced issues outside of Ohio.

“I certainly want us to be mindful of what’s happening in other parts of the country. If it can happen anywhere, it can also happen here,” Councilwoman Linda Omobien said.

Bill Rich, chair of the Summit County Board of Elections, said he philosophically disagreed with mandatory minimums. Judges should always have discretion in sentencing, he said. And he and his deputy director, Pete Zeigler, at the election office said there have been no reports this year of elevated threats against staff.

On Election Day, only precinct election officials who usually staff polling sites are allowed to question the status of a voter. And that accusation must be made based on "personal knowledge" of a voter's age, citizenship and residency, Rich explained.

There are also observers. But that's all they are allowed to do under Ohio law. And only the two major parties or a group of at least five candidates can apply to staff observers, limiting the number who oversee the voting process without interfering.

Councilmen Jeff Fusco and and Mike Freeman thanked Mosley for the "timely" legislation. They asked that council continue the conversation of protecting civil servants by adding, perhaps in future legislation, tougher laws for harassment, intimidation or violence against city workers, from those who fill potholes to first responders at emergencies.

With millions advocating for political violence nationally, Fusco referenced the recent assault on Paul Pelosi by a man who reportedly broke into the California home of Nancy Pelosi seeking harm the speaker of the U.S. House. Freeman referenced comments made last week by a member of the public who, in a passionate speech against a bill opposing Issue 10 police reform on the November ballot, told Fusco to “meet me in a dark alley.”

Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, introduced House Resolution 241 in the Ohio House in April. The legislation recognizes the importance of election workers and states that, nationally, 20% are likely to quit before the 2024 presidential election due to stress and threats and 60% "are very concerned that threats, intimidation, and harassment against election workers will make the recruitment and retention of poll workers for future elections more difficult."

There's been no action on the resolution.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

Comments / 18

Donna Comeaux
2d ago

crazy question here....why don't police everywhere just take a drive through or walk through the voter polls just to make sure people are getting in and out and going on about their business?

Reply(1)
6
 

