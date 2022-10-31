ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue

In late October, the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
KVCR NEWS

How some doctors discriminate against patients with disabilities

Lisa Iezzoni uses a wheelchair to get around, which I mention because it is relevant to this next story about a new study that finds some doctors don't want patients with disabilities. In a series of anonymous interviews with 22 U.S. doctors, some admitted to refusing care to people with disabilities, making the excuse that they weren't taking on new patients. One specialist called them a disruption to the practice. Other physicians reported sending people in wheelchairs to supermarkets or zoos to take their weight, saying they lacked the right equipment in their offices. Well, these findings appear in the journal Health Affairs, and Lisa Iezzoni is the senior author. She's a doctor herself and a professor of medicine at Harvard. Dr. Iezzoni, welcome.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy