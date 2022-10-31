Read full article on original website
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Doctors and advocates tackle a spike of abortion misinformation – in Spanish
Just after news leaked in May that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Liz Lebrón and her colleagues noticed something unusual: a spike in false and misleading information on abortion being shared in Spanish on social media. "Abortion was not really on our radar," says Lebrón,...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids
Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue
In late October, the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
Latino voters look beyond immigration, and hope candidates will, too
As midterm elections approach, the conversation around Latino voters has come into focus yet again. And while politicians attempt to compete for the "Latino vote" in battleground states, the nuances and complexities within the community are often erased in the process. Like most other voters, Latinos are also not single-issue...
4 Senate races that could provide the key to control
The fight for the Senate couldn't be tighter. The chamber is 50-50 and the top Senate contests are as close as they can get. Republicans need to net one pickup to take control. As the election nears, it is coming down to only half a dozen seats or less with...
Unregulated, unrestrained: era of the online political ad comes to midterms
Parties once focused on TV but now a billion-dollar effort embraces the highly targeted and almost rule-free digital world
'Predatory gambling' has helped the lottery reach sky-high jackpot, critics say
Nearly three months after a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the $200 million cash prize, the game's jackpot has increased to a now-estimated $1.5 billion. The estimated total is just short of the Powerball record and the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball's website. The U.S. record was set in 2016 at $1.586 billion.
David DePape charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on Paul Pelosi
The Justice Department has filed federal felony charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer. The accused could face a maximum of 50 years in prison in last Friday's attack. David Wayne DePape faces two felony charges...
How some doctors discriminate against patients with disabilities
Lisa Iezzoni uses a wheelchair to get around, which I mention because it is relevant to this next story about a new study that finds some doctors don't want patients with disabilities. In a series of anonymous interviews with 22 U.S. doctors, some admitted to refusing care to people with disabilities, making the excuse that they weren't taking on new patients. One specialist called them a disruption to the practice. Other physicians reported sending people in wheelchairs to supermarkets or zoos to take their weight, saying they lacked the right equipment in their offices. Well, these findings appear in the journal Health Affairs, and Lisa Iezzoni is the senior author. She's a doctor herself and a professor of medicine at Harvard. Dr. Iezzoni, welcome.
Meeting abortion patients where they are: providers turn to mobile units
St. Clair County, Ill. — LaQuetta Cooper is standing in front of a big, blue RV parked in an industrial lot, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. It looks much like any other RV out on the road — except for the lettering on the side that reads, "Mobile Health Clinic."
